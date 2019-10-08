Bret Harte HOF welcomes Class of 2019

Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2019 class Oct. 5 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. Fifteen individuals and one team were honored, as friends and family gathered for a buffet dinner.
The 2019 Hall of Fame class is: Leslie “Joe” Rudi, Class of 1945; Ron Lewis, Class of 1957; Jay Barnett, Class of 1965; Richard Inks, Class of 1975; Curt Hecker, Class of 1979; Jeff Sanders, Class of 1980; Mimi Baker, Class of 1982; Rhonda Canepa Menzes, Class of 1982; Keith Rakoncza, Class of 1986; Chris Clements, Class of 1989; Jennifer Test Hartvickson, Class of 1995; Seanna Martin Ziehlke, Class of 2002; Jan Edwards, coach; Jan Schulz, coach; Tony Tyrrell, friend; and the 1979 section champion football team.