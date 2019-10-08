Bret Harte HOF welcomes Class of 2019

The Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted its 2019 class Oct. 5 at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp. Fifteen individuals and one team were honored, as friends and family gathered for a buffet dinner.

Seanna Martin Ziehlke poses with Jerry Rucker Saturday night.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class is: Leslie “Joe” Rudi, Class of 1945; Ron Lewis, Class of 1957; Jay Barnett, Class of 1965; Richard Inks, Class of 1975; Curt Hecker, Class of 1979; Jeff Sanders, Class of 1980; Mimi Baker, Class of 1982; Rhonda Canepa Menzes, Class of 1982; Keith Rakoncza, Class of 1986; Chris Clements, Class of 1989; Jennifer Test Hartvickson, Class of 1995; Seanna Martin Ziehlke, Class of 2002; Jan Edwards, coach; Jan Schulz, coach; Tony Tyrrell, friend; and the 1979 section champion football team.

