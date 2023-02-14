Red Hawks get revenge over Dixon in opening round of the playoffs

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Perhaps the sweetest thing that the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team got for Valentine’s Day was payback.
In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, No. 2 Calaveras hosted No. 15 Dixon. The last time that Calaveras and Dixon battled on the hardwood came in the 2022 section championship game and Dixon handed Calaveras a six-point loss.
Calaveras ended any hopes that Dixon had of becoming back-to-back section champions. The Red Hawks couldn't have asked for a better start to the postseason by picking up a 68-22 win over Dixon on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas,
“It feels really good to get redemption over Dixon,” Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl said. “It was a very devastating loss last year and something that’s always been in the back of my mind. To come out this year and hand it to them feels really good.”
Calaveras didn’t waste much time going after Dixon. The Red Hawks scored more points in the opening eight minutes than the Rams scored all night. Calaveras got 25 points in the first quarter and 11 of those came from senior Bailie Clark. Nordahl drained two 3-point baskets in the first quarter and senior Laney Koepp scored four points. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a commanding 25-3 lead.
After Clark did the majority of the scoring in the first quarter, it was Nordahl who took over in the second. Nordahl paved the way with 11 of Calaveras’ 19 points scored in the quarter. Calaveras held Dixon to only two points on the other end of the floor and at halftime, the home squad led 44-5.
In the third quarter, Koepp scored eight points, which included making two shots from downtown and Nordahl also made two baskets from behind the arc. Calaveras extended its lead to 61-13 heading into the final eight minutes. In the final quarter, the Red Hawks got four points from Natalie Brothers, two from junior Paige Johnston and one more from Clark.
“We played fantastic on both sides of the ball,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “I really can’t ask for a better start to the postseason.”
Nordahl scored a game-high 23 points with five 3-point baskets and also had two rebounds, two steals and one block; Clark had 14 points, a team-high nine rebounds and a game-high eight steals; Koepp scored 14 with two rebounds, one assist and three steals; Ginger Scheidt had two points, two boards and one steal; senior Madyson Bernasconi had four points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block; sophomore Brynn Gardina scored two points in her varsity debut; sophomore Hannah Emerson scored two points with two rebounds and one steal; Johnston scored two with one rebound and one steal; sophomore Haily Jane Knock had one point; Mariah Maddock had two points and three rebounds; and Brothers had four points and five boards.
Up next for No. 2 Calaveras is No. 10 Escalon, who upset No. 7 Capital Christian 58-44 on the road. That game will be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas.
The winner of Calaveras vs. Escalon will take on the winner of No. 3 Riverbank and No. 6 Liberty Ranch with a trip to the section title game on the line.
