Red Hawks get revenge over Dixon in opening round of the playoffs

Perhaps the sweetest thing that the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team got for Valentine’s Day was payback.

In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, No. 2 Calaveras hosted No. 15 Dixon. The last time that Calaveras and Dixon battled on the hardwood came in the 2022 section championship game and Dixon handed Calaveras a six-point loss.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.