Anticipated football return ends with Calaveras victory over McNair

It had been 651 days since Calaveras High School hosted a football game. In the one-year, nine months and 13 days since Calaveras last played in front of its hometown fans, a global pandemic has changed the way humans function and COVID-19 still continues to be at the forefront of everyday life.
But for one night, football had returned to Calaveras High School. Fans were back in the bleachers, food was being sold, the Calaveras band was playing and cheerleaders were back entertaining. On a night that many in the community had long waited for, the football squad made sure the evening was worth the wait.
On beautiful new turf, Calaveras picked up a 40-14 victory over the McNair Eagles Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
For head coach Doug Clark, Friday was more than just a return to football; it was a return to normalcy.
“I kept telling the players to look around,” Clark said. “We’ve got the band, which I love, in the end zone. We’ve got the cheerleaders, the fans are back, the snack bar is open and people are mingling. I just kept saying, ‘Look around. Look around.’ More than looking at the scoreboard, I was just looking around. I didn’t care what the score was. We were playing football and there were fans in the stands. It feels good.”
Calaveras senior Jake Hopper, like Clark, was thrilled to be back in front of the hometown faithful and had been waiting for Friday night for a long time.
“I missed the crowd, the fans and everything,” Hopper said. “I’m just glad to be back out here and on this field again.”
Perhaps the Calaveras players were a little too excited to be back in their home uniforms, because before the offense was able to run a play, McNair had a 7-0 lead. The Eagles went 89 yards to begin the game and finished the drive with a 4-yard score.
Trailing by seven, Calaveras had to show McNair that the team from San Andreas was ready to battle. On his first ever high school carry, senior Dominic Boitano rushed for 21 yards and junior Braeden Orlandi followed with a 22-yard scamper. Calaveras moved deep into McNair territory and got down to the one-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Orlandi powered his way into the end zone for his first of four scores on the night. Orlandi added a 2-point conversion and Calaveras led 8-7 with 2:31 to play in the first quarter.
“The game of football is a roller coaster and you just go up and down and you just have to ride the wave,” Orlandi said about answering the McNair touchdown with a touchdown of their own. “They scored on us that first drive and we came out confident with our offense and we scored on our first drive. We fell into things later in the first quarter and just played Calaveras football.”
Calaveras got the ball back on the McNair 35 following a turnover on downs with a sack from Alberto Molina. One play into the second quarter, Orlandi went three yards for a touchdown and even though the 2-point conversion failed, Calaveras still led 14-7.
Calaveras’ defense again forced a turnover on downs and put together a drive that chewed up nearly six minutes and was capped with a 4-yard touchdown run from Orlandi. Once again the 2-point conversion was unsuccessful and Calaveras’ lead was 20-7.
The 13-point advantage didn’t stay for long, as McNair returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and following the PAT, cut Calaveras’ lead to six. However, the special teams score didn’t seem to bother Orlandi.
“They got a lucky play and scored off a kick return and I wasn’t really worried about it,” Orlandi said.
The first half ended with Calaveras leading 20-14. Clark was pleased with the way his team played in the opening 24 minutes and believed that if his players could continue to play the same way, the second half should be just as enjoyable.
“You never feel comfortable until the end of the game, but at halftime I told them, ‘Hey guys, this is our game to win and it’s our game to lose,’” Clark said. “We need to buckle down in the second half and put the ball in the end zone because they can’t stop us.’ I did have a sense of confidence, but you can never be fully confident until the game is over.”
Calaveras’ first drive of the second half had the same result as its opening drive to begin the game. Orlandi broke free down the Calaveras sideline and made a headlong dive into the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the game.
Trailing 26-14, McNair tried to get some offensive momentum early in the third quarter, but a backwards pass was picked up by Calaveras senior Ryan Starr for a 35-yard fumble recovery and Starr didn’t stop running until he crossed the goal line.
“The ball was behind the line of scrimmage and he didn’t catch it, so I knew it was a fumble,” Starr said. “I trusted that my boy Hopper would be right behind me blocking. That was a boost that my team needed and it felt great.”
Calaveras got its final touchdown with 11:14 to play in the game. Hopper ran right up the middle of the McNair defense and ran over some defensive backs on his way to a 35-yard score. Calaveras rushed for five touchdowns Friday night and sophomore lineman Ethan Porath couldn't be happier with the job he and his fellow trenchmen did.
“It’s a good reward to see the team do well because of the line,” Porath said. “We have a lot of new guys in there who were a little rough off the start, but we picked it up and did our assignments. It’s a really good feeling to know the linemen did our jobs and we were able to execute things the way they are supposed to be.”
Calaveras finished the night with 322 yards on the ground and averaged 6.19 yards per carry. Orlandi led the way with 181 yards on 21 carries and four scores; Boitano had 72 yards on 12 carries; and Hopper ran for 44 yards on six totes with one score. Orlandi and Hopper each had eight tackles, while Molina and Greg Forrest each had quarterback sacks.
Calaveras has a roster of 22, but only 18 suited up Friday night. With very few substitutes, most players will get quite a bit of playing time. And if Calaveras hopes to continue to stay in the win column, it will rely on every player suited up to be ready to go at a moment's notice.
“We are going to need that all year,” Clark said. “It was a good reality check that everybody is going to get in at some point. Maybe they’ll be put in a position at the drop of a hat that they haven’t practiced at all week and we’ll have to coach them up on the sidelines. But when you have 18 (players), that’s what has to happen. Our guys did a great job tonight. They never complained, went out there, did what we asked them to do and good things happened.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat McNair 46-0 Friday night.