Volleyball returned to Bret Harte for one 'important' night

The final score was irrelevant. The opponents on the other side of the net could have been anybody. The day of the week was insignificant. All that mattered was for one day, volleyball was being played at Bret Harte High School.
On Wednesday afternoon, the first indoor sporting event at Bret Harte since February, 2020 took place, with the Bullfrogs hosting the Sonora Wildcats. The match was the first of two that will take place between the two squads, as they are the only two teams in the Mother Lode League who opted to play.
When the return of indoor sports was announced in March, Summerville was the first MLL school to decline to participate. Later, Amador and Argonaut also decided not to field a volleyball team. And then Calaveras followed suit and dropped out.
That left only Bret Harte and Sonora. And even though the season went from its original form of three weeks down to two matches, Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich didn’t think twice about whether or not her team would take the floor and compete.
“This was extremely important,” Porovich said. “It was great to get the kids back out on the court in general, but especially for those seniors. To give them the opportunity to wear their uniforms one more time in their own gym and play the game they love was a big deal.”
The end of the game didn’t have Bret Harte as victors, as the Bullfrogs lost in four sets (22-25, 25-22, 11-25, 25-21), but that didn’t subtract any enjoyment from those on the court, especially Bret Harte’s four senior players: Mikenna Grotto, Emma Lane, Liberty Garcia and Jaden Arias.
“I’m glad we got this experience and it’s definitely worth playing, even if it’s only two games,” Lane said.
Before the game began, Grotto, Lane, Garcia and Arias were honored for senior night, as Wednesday would be their first, and only home game of their senior season. Like the seniors that came before them, they were given flowers and were accompanied by parents and relatives, which brought back a welcomed sense of nostalgia, even if all the smiles were hidden by masks.
Masks were not just worn during the senior ceremony. All players, both on the court and on the bench, were masked, along with coaches, officials and spectators. Porovich knew how important it was to get the game played, so following all required procedures, which included COVID-19 testing earlier in the week, was vitally important.
“It was amazing to see how many details went into making tonight happen with the constant changes in guidelines and protocols,” Porovich said. “The team had to be (COVID-19) tested two days ago. On top of that, we’ve had to take extra precautions at practice. And tonight, while the logistics look a little bit different, the game is still the same.”
The Bullfrogs didn’t have much time to get ready for Wednesday’s battle with Sonora. The first practice was held on Saturday, which resulted in only three days of preparation ahead of time. And even though Bret Harte did not come out victorious, Porovich was impressed with what she saw from her players and wonders what would have been, had a full season been an option
“It’s a little disheartening not to see them at their full potential for a full season,” Porovich said. “But, we’ll give them everything we have with the time we’ve been given.”
After losing the opening set to the visiting Wildcats 25-22, the Bullfrogs bounced back and took the second set 25-22. Even though the game won’t count in any official standings or record book, Grotto played as if a championship was on the line and she relished every moment.
“I think I was jumping more on the outside of the court than I was on the inside of the court,” Grotto said about the excitement of winning the second set. “It was great. It was just good to have that feeling of, ‘Oh, we did it,’ even if it was just for a set in our home gym again.”
Sonora ran away with the third set 25-11 and held off the Bullfrogs long enough to hold on to the fourth set 25-21. And with her high school career officially over, Grotto was just happy to have had one final hurrah.
“I had a ton of fun today,” Grotto said. “Of course I’m sad that I couldn’t win in my final home game, but the way we played and how hard we fought made the game fun.”
And in regards to not getting a full season to play, Grotto said, “Of course I’m sad, but it’s over and it’s done with and there’s nothing I can do about it. I got my senior night; I got a game and I got closure. At least I had a game to play.”
Bret Harte will have one more chance to play, which will be May 12 in Sonora. After that, there will be no more volleyball games until the 2021-22 school year begins in August. When Porovich was asked if it’s all worth it, her response didn’t come as much of a surprise.
“It has absolutely been worth it,” Porovich said. “And to see the look on the seniors' faces and even the parents of the seniors during the ceremony, that is worth it to me. It was about giving those girls one more chance to play in this gym. It also gives us a chance to shake off the dust and rust from the other players who will continue to play in this program.”