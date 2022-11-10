Aariah Fox is named MLL Most Outstanding Player

There aren’t many athletes like Aariah Fox.
Fox is a three-sport athlete and between volleyball, basketball and running track, volleyball is the sport where she feels she doesn’t quite shine the brightest. And yet even in a sport that isn’t her No. 1 choice, Fox is still one of the most dangerous and skilled players on the floor.
When it came time for the coaches in the Mother Lode League to pick a Most Outstanding Player, there wasn’t much time wasted in discussing options. Fox was at the top of the list and that’s where she stayed.
Fox is the first Bret Harte player since Katie Juarez (2017) to be named as the Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League.
“I feel very honored,” Fox said. “This whole volleyball season, I tried my hardest to make a statement and play to the best of my capabilities.”
For Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich, she got to see every day in practice the outstanding things that Fox was able do on the court. So, she was understandably happy when the other coaches in the league felt that Fox deserved such high recognition for her play during her senior season.
“Aariah is a unique athlete because she has so much natural, God-given ability and then you factor in her game IQ and put it all together, it makes her truly a most outstanding player,” Porovich said. “She has an amazing vertical, which allows her to get up on attacks and on blocking. She’s also got speed and quickness on the ground to cover the court. She’s just so versatile and all of her natural abilities are able to shine throughout the course of a volleyball game.”
Fox entered her senior season after being named to the Mother Lode League’s first team as a junior. As much as she wanted to improve even more as a player, Fox wanted to step into a leadership role for the first time in her high school career and be that player who everyone on the floor could follow.
“The one thing that I wanted to improve on a lot was my leadership and taking on more of a leadership role, because I’ve never done that,” Fox said. “I’ve always been the younger one on the bigger teams, so that was the main thing I was hoping to succeed at, and I feel like I did a pretty good job doing that.”
Porovich knew from Fox’s freshman year that she was a special player. But the steps Fox made to become that leader both on and off the court was a metamorphosis that truly impressed Porovich.
“It’s always fun to see a kid who stays in the program for the full four years and to see their game develop, but even more so to see them grow and develop as a person off the court,” Porovich said. “Before the season, we talked a lot about if she wanted to be a leader and what it looks like to be a leader. As the season went on, I think she worked harder to find what it means to her to be a leader. Sometimes it’s not just your play on the court; it’s all the other aspects that go into it. There’s always an extra sense of pride when it’s a kid who you’ve seen come up through the program and see them shine by the end of their career.”
Although volleyball is not her main sport, Fox continued to fall in love with it more and more as the season progressed. And following a 3-0 win over Sonora, Fox began to realize just how much she enjoyed volleyball and tried to relish each moment she had on the floor.
“After beating Sonora, that’s when my love for volleyball started to increase,” Fox said. “I’ve always loved volleyball, but after that moment, I realized how much I do enjoy the sport and care for it.”
Fox had always been a skilled offensive weapon, but midway through the season, she was able to combine her jumping ability and powerful swing that made her attacks sound like they were being shot out of a cannon. The loud boom of Fox’s hits haven’t been heard inside of Bret Harte’s gym since Juarez in 2017.
“We had seen her in practice get up and pound some balls and I think once it happened in a game, it made her hungry to do it more,” Porovich said. “A lot of that is using her natural abilities and adding in her heart and desires to truly do that. And I think she really enjoyed seeing the excitement from her teammates when she puts a ball away like that.”
Fox helped lead her team to a 13-2 record in the Mother Lode League, a No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs, and a trip to the section championship game for only the second time in the history of the school. After the section championship game, Fox had 230 total kills, 17 blocks, 195 digs, eight assists and 36 serving aces.
Fox doesn’t plan on playing volleyball in college, as she’s currently focusing on basketball or track and field. But Porovich, who also played volleyball in college, knows that if Fox has a change of heart, she would be able to find success at the next level.
“As soon as the section championship game was over, the Modesto Junior College coach came over and immediately asked me who she was, where she’s going and what’s her plan,” Porovich said. “There is a piece of me that’s sad knowing that she thinks this is the end of her volleyball chapter, because I think she’s developed a love for the game over the course of the season that maybe wasn’t there before. I know that if she does have any change of heart or decides that volleyball is in the cards, that any coach would love to have her.”
And while Fox might not play volleyball after graduating from Bret Harte in the spring, she’s making sure to enjoy life as a volleyball player while it lasts.
“I’m kind of upset because I know that I’m never going to play volleyball again after this season, so I’m trying to ride it out as long as possible,” Fox said. “Of course, I want to move on to basketball and track, but I really just want volleyball to not end. The more and more I keep playing it, the more I love it and it’s upsetting that it’s going to end soon.”