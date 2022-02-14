Calaveras captures the No. 1 seed in the MLL with a convincing victory over Sonora

On Sunday afternoon, Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton had to tell his team that they still had to play one more game before the playoffs begin. And that game would be against the Sonora Wildcats.
The game wouldn't change the Mother Lode League standings, as both Calaveras and Sonora finished with a 9-1 record and will share the league title. What was up for grabs was the No. 1 seed out of the Mother Lode League.
When the two teams met on Monday night, Sonora was the No. 1 team in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings, while Calaveras was No. 6. However, with both teams going 9-1 in Mother Lode League play and going 1-1 against each other, one final game needed to be played in order to have a clear No. 1 and No. 2 out of the league.
In the first meeting between the two teams, the Wildcats beat Calaveras by five in Sonora. In the second meeting, which was Feb. 8 in San Andreas, Calaveras won by five. The rubber match was played at Bret Harte High School’s Bob Bach Gym, so neither team would be playing on their home floor.
With a better playoff seeding on the line, Calaveras handed Sonora its most lopsided loss in years. Calaveras beat the Wildcats 47-29 Monday night to capture the No. 1 seed out of the Mother Lode League and a possible top-four position in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV playoffs.
While Calaveras was able to upset Sonora once this season, there were many who thought another victory in less than a week would be unlikely. Calaveras junior Braeden Orlandi knew that many figured the first win over Sonora was viewed as lucky and that lightning couldn’t possibly strike twice.
“Everyone in the whole section thought that game was a fluke,” Orlandi said. “They wanted us to play us (on Monday), and we just came in here ready. This whole team has a killer mindset, and we came into today with that killer mindset and we took care of business.”
With the game not announced until Sunday evening, social media quickly lit up and students and fans from both sides gave their input on the game as to why, or why not, it should even be played. Clifton didn’t spend much time worrying about the social media chatter, but he knew what the talk was, and he knew that there would be a lot of emotions from both sides heading into Monday’s matchup.
“There was a lot of buildup and social media adds to the animosity factor,” Clifton said. “When you are playing someone you have tied with and you have so much history with, it’s more than just a game. It was more than just a game to us.”
Not only did Calaveras have more points on the scoreboard at the end of the night, but it also had more fans in the stands and a big reason for that is because of Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark. Once the game was announced, Clark let it be known that any student in the Calaveras Unified School District that showed up to the game would get their ticket paid for, courtesy of Calaveras football. Nearly 70 students supporting the San Andreas squad all sat together and made as much noise as they could from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.
“That’s the support that we have,” Clifton said about Clark fronting the bill for the CUSD students. “I know it’s a small town and I know that we are kind of spread out, but the heart of our school and our community is with us and it’s obvious.”
In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras’ offense had trouble finding its footing. Junior Jay Clifton started the night by making a 3-point basket, getting fouled in the process and converting the free throw to cap the 4-point play. Junior Elijah Malamed drained a corner 3-point basket with 3:30 to play and that was all the scoring Calaveras did in the first quarter.
With the score tied 7-7 to begin the second quarter, Calaveras’ offense found its groove. Malamed and junior Logan Parmley made back-to-back baskets from downtown and Parmley added a layup to push Calaveras’ lead to 15-7. After a Sonora bucket, Malamed hit another 3-point basket and followed that with two more points after pulling down a rebound. With Calaveras leading 20-12 and time about to expire, Malamed hit another shot from behind the arc right as the buzzer sounded to give Calaveras a 23-12 lead at halftime.
Calaveras’ defense held Sonora to an average of 7.25 points per quarter throughout the game, which included limiting the Wildcats to only five in the second quarter.
“We are getting better and better defensively each game,” Orlandi said. “We are all talking a lot more and it makes it easier on all of us. We are all communicating.”
Calaveras ran away with the game in the third quarter. The trio of Clifton, Orlandi and Malamed accounted for all 16 points Calaveras scored. And for the second time, Malamed hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer to give Calaveras a 39-22 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
“I wish I was surprised that he made those two, but I honestly wasn’t,” Orlandi said about Malamed’s clutch buckets at the buzzer. “We go out there and we expect him to hit those shots and he does. That’s a big boost of energy for us and for our fans. We expect that out of Elijah and when he goes out there and does that, it makes everyone else's job a whole lot easier.”
Calaveras began the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to push its lead to 45-22. With four minutes to play, the Wildcats pulled their starters, as there was no chance at a dramatic comeback and Calaveras walked off Bret Harte’s hardwood with an 18-point victory.
“We are really comfortable with how we are playing right now; we really like it,” Kraig Clifton said.
Malamed scored a game-high 20 points, which included draining six shots from 3-point land; Clifton finished with 15 points; Parmley and Orlandi each scored five points; and junior Noah Cardenas scored two points.
Calaveras will find out on Tuesday what seed it will be in the D4 playoffs. Because of the win over Sonora, Calaveras should be ranked higher than the Wildcats. Calaveras enters the playoffs having won 10 of its last 11 games. And while there is a chance Calaveras and Sonora could meet one final time in the postseason, Clifton is only focusing on what is next and that’s the opening round of the playoffs, which will begin Friday.
“We are just worried about us and doing what we do every week,” Clifton said. “Everyone is going to have to adjust to how we play, instead of us trying to adjust to someone else's style. If it works out that way (playing Sonora again), that’d be fantastic. I don’t know if it will. But that’s so far down the road, we have to win Friday first.”