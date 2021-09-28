Scores may have golfers thinking about returning to the workforce and retiring from the links

For most senior golfers, golf is a game invented by God to punish guys who retire early. This was evident for most on Sept. 20, as seniors engaged in a contest of four-man, two best balls. One best ball from the A and B players was added to that of the C and D players. Each winner held onto their money for as long as possible before going home to give it to their wife.
Dominating the competition was the team of club Champ Al Liberato, former candy man Jim Maxam, sly Bill Gyllings and handsome Bob Silva, who easily won by three strokes. Orv Pense, the No. 1 rated golfer on the gold tees, joined red tee Champ Larry Rupley, AD Hawkins and fashion plate Norm Miley, as they tied for second with a score of 130. The only thing on Norm's mind these days is his hat. Matching their score was Frank Elizondo, the No. 2 rated golfer from the golds who led the way for Cliff Howard, Jack Cox and retired fire captain Dave Moyles, as their games were smoking hot.
In a fourth-place tie was the team of Dave Mullen, Steve Weyrauch, who is currently the No. 1 rated golfer from the reds, Gabe Karam, and that card-in guy. Equaling their score was Ron Bassett, George Dillon, Charlie Moore and Jon Puckett. Moore was so disappointed in how his putter behaved that he is now giving it the silent treatment.
Bassett is to be commended for recently making his first hole-in-one while playing in a Friday skins game. One of his competitors wound up on the clubhouse roof because he thought, "drinks were on the house.” Seniors! Also, a belated congratulations to Mike Mendoza, who enriched himself last week as he won the eagle pool.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 4 from the whites, Roger Ladd continued laughing all the way to the bank as he garnished first. Former contractor Dave Mullen nailed down second. No one from the golds seemingly had the ability to hit the green, whereas from the reds, retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch was the only one with the ability to do so, thereby ensuring a great pay day. Steve claims that if you wanted to get firefighters to laugh on a Monday morning, you simply told them a joke on Friday evening.
From the whites on No. 13, Liberato had the shot-of-the-day at 1 foot, 2 inches. Proud grandpa Karam celebrated the recent arrival of a third grandchild as he took second. From the golds, Pense added to his growing treasure taking first over winemaker Ken Polk. Wine improves with age; Ken improves with wine. From the reds, Rodger La Fleur dominated as he took first over Ken Phillips.