Week 7 preview: Bret Harte vs. Amador

Bret Harte (2-3) vs. Amador (5-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Oct. 4
Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp
2019 season: Bret Harte (2-3, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; lost to Linden 43-27. Amador (5-0) – beat Orland 34-10; beat Liberty Ranch 42-0; beat Union Mine 55-22; beat Meridian 41-0; beat El Dorado 42-9.
Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Amador: “Obviously, they are extremely well-coached. They’ve got a great program. Coach Baker has been there for many years and he’s figured out how to do what we are trying to do. There were many years where Amador was at the bottom of the league and he’s turned that program around and brought some quality coaches in. They are doing an outstanding job.”
Last meeting: Bret Harte lost to Amador 37-6 Oct. 5, 2018, in Sutter Creek.
Series record since 2004: Amador leads the series 11-4. Bret Harte has not been victorious over Amador since 2011.
Week 6 review: Bret Harte lost to the Linden Lions 43-27 on homecoming night in Angels Camp. Bret Harte scored its first touchdown of the night with a 30-yard halfback pass from senior Tyler Cabral to Teyler Pullin. Later in the game, sophomore quarterback Kenny Scott connected with senior tight end Adam Ange for a scoring pass. Scott later scored on a quarterback keeper. And Cabral returned a fumble for a touchdown in the loss.
Week 6 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team lost to Linden 28-0 in Angels Camp.
Next week: Bret Harte at Sonora, 7 p.m. in Sonora.