Christmastime brings about Christmas rhyme

’Twas the night before Christmas,
And I sat alone in my desk chair;
The newspaper office was completely empty,
Because of COVID-19, I was the only one there.
I had just one more story to write,
Which typically is an easy task;
But this evening I was distracted,
And kept fiddling with my mask.
How could I concentrate,
When it’s the eve of Christmas Day;
With my deadline fast approaching,
I began to type away.
The year began in January,
And the 49ers were Super Bowl bound;
Nick Bosa was held on a 3rd-and-long,
But no penalty flag could be found.
In the biggest game of the year,
San Francisco finished second-to-one;
Perhaps that should have been an omen,
Of the year that was yet to come.
In February we learned of a virus,
That could perhaps shut us down;
But fear not, said Nancy Pelosi,
And come on down to Chinatown.
By March we needed to flatten the curve,
And in 15 days the bells of safety would ring;
But we’ve been locked up ever since,
Just like Joe Exotic, AKA, the Tiger King.
After months of feeling hopeless,
And refusing to do another Zoom call;
Some light began to surface,
When umpires again could say, “PLAY BALL!”
Sure it was odd,
With no fans to yell and cheer;
But baseball was being played,
Which was almost canceled this year.
Sure, the Dodgers won the series,
Much to the joy of their *cough* great fans;
And unlike the Houston Astros,
The Dodgers won by hitting a ball and not trash cans.
As COVID continued on,
A presidential election race was heating;
One candidate hid in his basement,
While the other couldn’t stop tweeting.
As much of the country,
Was seemingly split in two;
As least there’s football to watch,
That’s really all that’s left to do.
So now we wait,
For 2020 to finally end;
Here’s some unsolicited advice,
From your friendly sportswriter friend.
It’s Christmas time,
So be jolly, merry and have glee;
Things couldn’t possibly get worse,
Which will be famous last words from me.
So, kiss your loved ones,
And say hello to your pal;
For I’m heading home now,
To be greeted warmly by my gal.
I wish you all nothing but the best,
And together, let’s fight the good fight;
So Merry Christmas to all, And to all, let’s talk soon.