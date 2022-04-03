Late runs help secure Calaveras' fifth MLL victory

SUTTER CREEK – At this point of the season, nobody is questioning whether or not the Calaveras High School baseball team is good or not. There’s no doubt that a team with a 14-1 record is a good team.
However, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. And in a 5-3 road win over the Amador Buffaloes, it seems that Calaveras had quite a bit of luck on its side. Calaveras was able to take advantage of five Amador errors—which included three in a three-run sixth inning—to stay perfect in the Mother Lode League standings. The two-run win on April 2 pushed Calaveras’ league record to 5-0 and was its 12th win in a row.
“We started off pretty lackadaisical,” Calaveras senior catcher Woody Gardina said. “We had a big win on Tuesday, and I think we tried our hardest not to, but that got in our heads a little bit. We came out and expected a different ball club than the one we played today. Once we got put into some deep pressure late in the game, that really showed who we are, and we rallied together and made a late push.”
This was the second time Calaveras faced Amador in three days and the final results were vastly different. When the two teams met in San Andreas, Calaveras blasted Amador 22-0. Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe feels that the big win may have given his players too much comfort when taking on Amador for a second time.
“I’m sure it played into it quite a bit with a 22-run hangover,” DeLappe said. “Plus, we are on (spring) break, and this is the last day of break, so there were a lot of factors.”
Calaveras’ senior ace pitcher Andy Rios found himself in an unfamiliar situation in the bottom of the first inning. Just three batters into Amador’s lineup, Rios and Calaveras were trailing 1-0. A leadoff walk came around to score on a fielders’ choice, but Rios got out of the inning without suffering any more damage.
Rios began the top of the second with a double and later scored on an RBI single off the bat of junior Brayden Brim. With the game tied at 1-1, Rios had his strongest inning in the bottom of the frame, as he struck out the side.
After scoring in the top of the second, Calaveras was unable to score another run until the sixth. But before Calaveras scored again, Amador ended up taking the lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Rios got two quick outs with a strikeout and a fly out to right, but a single and an error put runners on second and third with two outs. Amador scored two runs on a hit to center that fell just ahead of the dive of center fielder Aiden Look. Two runs scored on the hit and Calaveras trailed 3-1.
Calaveras was running out of time to mount a comeback, as the first two batters of the sixth were quickly retired. Junior Gus Tofanelli kept the inning alive with a single and senior Dean Habbestad followed with a single of his own to put runners on first and second with two outs. Gardina drove in Tofanelli courtesy of an Amador error, which cut the deficit to one.
“Putting the ball in play is really important because you never know what is going to happen on the other side,” Gardina said. “They could make a great defensive play and then make a bad throw. Anything is possible. So, rather than walking back to the dugout on a strikeout, it’s better to put the ball in play and see what the defense can do.”
Calaveras not only tied the game but took the lead for good on another Amador error which came off the bat of Brim, which gave the San Andreas squad a 4-3 lead.
“We made things happen today when they made mistakes,” DeLappe said. “We’ve been really good this year when other teams make a mistake, we are able to make it hurt. We’ve capitalized on throwing errors and miscues in the field this year a lot.”
Calaveras added its fifth run in the top of the seventh when Rios reached base and Tofanelli drove him in with a single. On the mound, Rios only allowed one runner in the final two innings and ended the game with his season-high 10th strikeout of the afternoon.
Rios collected his fifth win of the season by going seven innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Rios now has an era of 1.49 in 37.2 innings pitched.
“He was throwing pretty well most of the day,” Gardina said about Rios. “He didn’t agree with some calls, but that’s part of the game. He was able to overcome those, and he was able to throw hard and throw strikes the whole game.”
At the plate, Tofanelli led the way with three hits while scoring twice and knocking in one; Rios had two hits and scored once; Habbestad had two hits and scored once; Gardina went 1 for 3 with an RBI, had a stolen base and scored a run; and Brim went 1 for 3.
Up next for Calaveras is the biggest series of the season. Calaveras will square off twice with Bret Harte, who is currently in second place in the Mother Lode League standings. Calaveras will take on the Bullfrogs Tuesday in Angels Camp and then host Bret Harte Friday in San Andreas. Both games will start at 4 p.m.
“Bret Harte is playing well,” DeLappe said. “I knew they were going to throw well, so I’m not surprised where they are at. I expect them to come out and play us hard and these should be two good games. We need to play good baseball in order to win those games.”