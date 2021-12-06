Difficult preseason stretch continues for Bret Harte girls' soccer

RIPON – There was a portion of the preseason schedule that Bret Harte’s girls’ soccer head coach Jessica Bowman knew would be the most difficult stretch of the season. The Bullfrogs just went through that stretch and came out the other side without a victory.
Bret Harte played Bear Creek, Buhach Colony and Ripon, who have a combined 13-3-1 record, and got outscored 19-1 during that three-game stretch. On Dec. 1, Bret Harte lost to Bear Creek 5-0, and then fell to Buhach Colony 6-1 on Dec. 3 and on Monday night, lost to Ripon 8-0.
“I came into the preseason trying to book as many matches as humanly possible, without burning the girls out,” Bowman said after Monday’s loss to Ripon. “We were unfortunately only able to play so few games last season, that I wanted to do the opposite of that this year. When I was asked by several of these schools if I wanted to play them and they threw a date out there, I’m not one to say no to a match. I also went in with the expectation that these games are going to be learning experiences for us. If we can get some great learning experiences out of these big defeats going into the league season, then that’s something that we can take with us.”
In Bret Harte’s 6-1 loss to Buhach Colony, the Bullfrogs got their lone goal from Rylee McDonald. In Monday’s loss to Ripon, Bret Harte gave up five goals in the first half and three in the second.
Following the three losses in a row, the Bullfrogs now have a record of 1-3-1 with two games to play before the Mother Lode League season begins. Bret Harte will take on Mariposa on Wednesday and then will finish up the preseason Friday against Waterford in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs begin league play Dec. 14 against Amador in Sutter Creek and then host Calaveras Dec. 16.
“We need to have some good practices in between our matches coming up,” Bowman said. “That way team morale can stay high. The girls really want to be out there on the field and don’t want to quit. We need to keep our spirits high and keep supporting each other as a team. At the end of the day, that’s really what makes things work or not.”