Calaveras makes it two straight on the links

The Calaveras High School golf team has now won two straight Mother Lode League matches following its 258-281 home victory over Argonaut Tuesday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
In Tuesday’s win, Calaveras’ Isaiah Martinez earned medalist honors by shooting a 47; Logan Salemme carded a 49; Hannah Smith shot a 51; Alejandro Casillas shot a 55; and Max Brant finished with a 56.
“Isaiah had a very consistent round today,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said following Tuesday’s match. “Logan had a personal best three pars in his round and Alejandro shot a career-low today.”
Calaveras is now 2-1 in Mother Lode League play and will look to keep its momentum going as it takes on Summerville on Thursday and Sonora on Tuesday, March 17. Both matches will be played at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“We are getting consistent at home, now we need to take that on the road and have a good round against Summerville and Sonora,” Behler said.