Calaveras Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Jay Clifton

When California was forced to quarantine in March of 2020, Calaveras’ Jay Clifton was only a few weeks removed from playing in a CIF state playoff game against Pierce. When it became obvious that the lockdown would last longer than just two weeks, Clifton began thinking of ways to pass the time.
So, he discovered the weight room and shot a basketball. For months and months, Clifton worked on his shot and getting stronger. When Clifton took the floor during his sophomore season, he was bigger and faster with an even deadlier shot than his freshman year.
All the work Clifton put in during the lockdown led to him averaging 19.3 points per game during the short seven-game season.
“Strength is key,” Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton said. “You can absorb contact better, you can play tougher defense, you can be a better rebounder, so it just improves your game all the way around. He just became more confident and that showed when he was on the court.”
Not only did Clifton score nearly 20 points per game, but he also pulled down 4.7 rebounds, dished 1.3 assists and had one steal per game. He scored a total of 116 points and his season-low was 13 in a win over Amador, while his season-high was 25 in a win over Ceres in the final game of the year.
Clifton drained 20 3-point baskets and was 20 for 23 from the free throw line. He had 28 total rebounds, eight assists, six steals and only turned the ball over once a game. Clifton helped lead Calaveras to an overall record of 6-1, while going a perfect 3-0 in Mother Lode League play.