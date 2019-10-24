Regular season comes to an end with a Calaveras win over Bret Harte

Nothing major was at stake. Both Bret Harte and Calaveras had already locked in a playoff spot, so the end of the road wasn’t on the line. A league championship wasn’t up for grabs and the role of spoiler wasn’t handed out.
No, Thursday night’s Mother Lode League finale was about nothing more than bragging rights and trying to get the better of a county rival. And for the third time in the 2019 season, those bragging rights belong to Calaveras, as the second-place team from the MLL knocked off the Bullfrogs in four sets (20-25, 25-14, 25-7, 25-18) Thursday night in Angels Camp.
At the conclusion of the evening, the league standings were set in stone and both Calaveras and Bret Harte will have to wait until Friday afternoon to find out their postseason fate. For Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp, whose team finished with an overall record of 18-8, while going 12-3 in league play, not knowing who his team will play in the opening round of the playoffs is not something he relishes.
“It’s frustrating that things are now out of your hands when it comes to where you are going to go and who you are going to be matched up against,” Koepp said. “I don’t know if the committee can tell the X’s and O’s as for what’s a tough draw or a tough matchup for each team. When it’s out of your hands, it’s never a good feeling having to sit and wait.”
It wouldn't be a shock if Calaveras got a favorable seed when the brackets are released. As for Bret Harte, finishing the year 11-15 and 7-8 in league play doesn’t come across as overly successful, especially finishing the year with back-to-back losses. But Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich hopes that the losses to Sonora on Tuesday and Calaveras on Thursday will have her team prepared for what they’ll see in the postseason.
“There’s no doubt that it’s a tough end to league when you have Sonora and Calaveras back-to-back,” Porovich said. “But, if we don’t play against good competition, then we are not ready for good competition. So, we take what we learned in those games and we move forward with it.”
Before Calaveras and Bret Harte squared off, Bullfrog seniors Samantha Gish, Katrina Swift, Gabi Hutchens and Eden Strauch were honored before the game for senior night.
“You can never underestimate the contributions that seniors can bring to the team with having been there before and having played in those longer four or five-set matches,” Porovich said. “(Katrina) Swift, as a setter, plays a crucial part on our team and Gabi (Hutchens) has been on varsity all four years and is the one that everyone looks to. Eden Strauch has stepped up huge in this last round of league and became a presence on the court. And the same for Samantha Gish, who stepped up her defense and earned a spot back there. Two of them I coached in eighth grade and two I coached as freshmen, so to have them all back again as seniors is pretty cool.”
Heading into Thursday’s matchup, Koepp knew that even though his team had already knocked off the Bullfrogs twice, it is difficult to beat a team three times in a season and Bret Harte always seems to rise to the occasion when Calaveras is on the other side of the court.
“You have that in the back of your mind that it’s tough to beat your rival and it’s tough to beat them at home with the energy of senior night,” Koepp said. “All those things add up and you are just hoping that we show up and play like we can. Was I nervous? No, but you have that feeling that we need to show up.”
Perhaps it was the excitement of senior night, or the thrill of a rivalry game, but whatever the case may be, Bret Harte played its most inspired volleyball since beating Sonora in five sets on Oct. 3. With the hometown crowd behind every point the Bullfrogs scored, Bret Harte showed no early fear against Calaveras.
“The fight and intensity that we came out with is exactly what I hope that a team would show up with in the last league game of the year, which is also senior night against your rivals,” Porovich said. “We came out ready to fight.”
With Bret Harte holding on to a 22-20 lead, the Bullfrogs put the set away with a serving ace from Swift and back-to-back kills from junior Mikenna Grotto for a 25-20 win.
“The opening set was really fun,” Hutchens said. “Everyone was working together and was having fun playing.”
While there wasn’t an overwhelming amount of panic on the Calaveras bench, senior Keelie Koepp knew that her team was capable of bouncing back after a rocky start.
“I’ll be honest, I was a little worried after that first set, just because of what happened against Sonora, going up 2-0 and then losing, but inside the huddle before the second set, I just realized that we are still the same team that we’ve always been,” she said.
Bret Harte took the first point of the second set, but Calaveras responded by going on a 6-0 run, which featured a serving ace from Koepp and a kill from sophomore Karah Auld. Bret Harte couldn't overcome its slow start and Calaveras ended the second set by outscoring the Bullfrogs 8-1 for the 25-14 win.
With everything tied up at 1-1, both teams looked to make a statement in the third set and it was Calaveras who made that statement loud and clear. With junior Ava Saiers at the serving line, Calaveras began the set on an 11-0 run, which featured kills from Saiers, Auld, Kyllie Remus, Muriel Strange and two aces from Saiers. Bret Harte got a point, but Calaveras tacked on three more with two kills from junior Jenna Brotherton to take a commanding 14-1 lead.
“Ava (Saiers) stood up and served when we needed her to, but I think our hitters like Muriel (Strange) stepped up and got some blocks and that was also nice,” Keelie Koepp said about the offensive outburst in the third set.
Calaveras put the third set away with a kill from Nikki Bell and won 25-7.
Bret Harte rebounded nicely from the third-set smackdown and matched Calaveras point-for-point in the fourth set. After a block from junior Jaden Arias, the Bullfrogs had a 12-10 lead. The set remained close, but with Bret Harte leading 18-17, Calaveras flexed its muscles with an 8-0 run to put the game away.
For Calaveras, Brotherton had 18 kills, 12 serve receptions and six digs; Saiers had four aces, six kills and 26 assists; Remus was 20 for 20 serving with five aces, eight kills and 22 assists; Koepp had 28 receptions and 15 digs; Strange had four blocks and four kills; and Auld had eight kills.
For Bret Harte, Liberty Garcia was 7 for 7 serving with one kill and seven digs; Swift was 10 for 11 serving with one ace and 11 assists; Gish had nine serve receptions and 11 digs; Emma Lane was 11 for 11 serving with two aces, had two kills, one block and two digs; Hutchens had one ace, three kills, 10 serve receptions and 11 digs; Strauch was 9 for 9 serving with two aces, had three kills, 20 serve receptions, one block and three digs; and Grotto had three kills and three blocks.
It has still yet to be decided if Bret Harte will play Monday or Tuesday in the playoffs, but regardless of where and against whom, Hutchens is just glad there’s still a tomorrow.
“It’s nice to know that we have a second chance to prove ourselves,” she said.
As for Calaveras, the section championship dream will begin on Tuesday. And as much as Koepp is hoping to bring home a blue banner, he still wishes his team could have entered the playoffs as league champions.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say that we’d love to have that league championship,” Koepp said. “We had the opportunity and just let it slip away. But hey, if we don’t lose that game against Summerville early in the year, or compete better the first time we played Sonora, things could have been different.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ Mother Lode League champion junior varsity squad beat Bret Harte in three sets (26-24, 18-25, 17-15) Thursday night in Angels Camp. The Bullfrogs were led by Cierra Gilbert with eight attacks, one kill, seven digs and eight assists on 53 sets; Allyson Stoy had four kills on 17 attacks and had four blocks; and Aariah Fox had eight kills, nine digs and four blocks in the loss.
“I’m extremely proud of this team and how they battled tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Delgado said. “We never let our mistakes get the best of us. It was an intense game and a great way to conclude our season.”
Bret Harte finishes the Mother Lode League season 8-4.
Freshman
Bret Harte’s freshman team beat Calaveras Thursday night to cap its 11-1 Mother Lode League championship season.