Behind 18 points from DesBouillons and a strong defense, Bret Harte pounds Summerville 55-6

The final score more resembled a Friday night football game that got out of hand, rather than a basketball matchup.
The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is one of the top squads in the Mother Lode League and is currently the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps SJS D5 rankings. The Summerville Bears, on the other hand, are sitting at the bottom of the league standings and have yet to walk off the court with a league victory.
With two teams heading in opposite directions, a blowout on the scoreboard didn’t come as much of a surprise. Bret Harte didn’t allow Summerville to score a point until 6:36 to play in the third quarter. By that time, the Bullfrogs built a 29-point lead, and the game outcome was already decided and the clock continuing to tick down was just a formality.
Behind 18 points from senior CJ DesBouillons, Bret Harte improved to 5-2 in the Mother Lode League standings and 17-5 overall with a 55-6 victory over the Bears on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
With Bret Harte clearly the stronger team on the court, this was a good opportunity for the Bullfrogs to try and work out new things without any fear of having it cost them on the scoreboard.
“This was a really good game for us because we’ve been practicing some new things and it was good for us to actually try them in a game against a different team, rather than just against ourselves in practice,” Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri said.
Bret Harte head coach Jeff Eltringham added, “People will say, ‘Well, why aren’t you doing this? Why aren’t you doing that?’ I’ve been holding stuff back for later in the season when you can put something in and if it works, you can tweak it here and there. Now, with four games left, you can tweak some stuff and catch some teams off guard.”
Perhaps the most welcomed surprise coming from the lopsided win over Summerville was the return of DesBouillons’ accuracy from 3-point land. DesBouillons is Bret Harte’s most dangerous shooter from behind the arc, but the senior has gone cold from downtown the past few games, which included only making one 3-point basket in the previous four contests.
If Friday’s performance against Summerville is any indication, DesBouillons found her shot, as she went 6 for 9 from downtown, which included making two 3-point baskets in the first quarter and four in the fourth.
“I needed a night like tonight,” DesBouillons said. “Next week we are playing Sonora, so now that I’m going in with confidence, hopefully my shots will fall.”
DesBouillons began and ended the first quarter with 3-point baskets and Rolleri did all the scoring in between. With DesBouillons scoring six points and Rolleri adding four, the Bullfrogs had a 10-0 lead over Summerville after the opening eight minutes of play.
Although she scored four of her nine points in the first quarter, Rolleri feels that it’s her defensive play early in games that causes her to settle down and play more relaxed, rather than connecting with early buckets.
“I get into the flow of things when I start playing strong defense,” Rolleri said. “It starts with getting steals and then I can get fast-break layups. Knowing that once I do get those steals, I can also pass to my teammates and that’s when everything comes along.”
Bret Harte outscored Summerville 17-0 in the second quarter. Rolleri, along with the senior duo of Aariah Fox and Mackenzie Carroll, all scored five points apiece in the quarter, while senior Ashlin Arias scored two points in the paint. At halftime, the Bullfrogs had a commanding 27-0 lead over the Bears.
With such a big lead, Eltringham was able to mix and match different players on the floor, which included letting the freshman duo of Maddie Kane and Bailey Eltringham gain some valuable minutes. Kane finished the night with six points, while Eltringham hit a 3-point basket.
“It really hurts me when I bring up young kids and I can’t give them as much run as I want them to have,” Jeff Eltringham said. “This was a big game for that, and it was nice for her (Bailey) to get to experience the atmosphere. Both Bailey and Maddie are freshmen, so this is the future and it’s nice to have them out there playing together in front of the crowd. I see them in practice, and I know they can play, and they are getting great experience in practice, but kids want to play, too. It was nice to get them on the floor and allow them to feel the crowd, which is very important. They both did really well tonight.”
Bret Harte scored nine points in the third quarter and Eltringham led the way with three points, followed by two points from Arias, Fox and Kane. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs led 36-4.
Bret Harte hit five shots from downtown in the final eight minutes, with DesBouillons leading the way with four and junior Chase Silva adding one. Kane also scored four points in Bret Harte’s 19-point quarter.
DesBouillons finished the night with a game-high 18 points and also had two rebounds; Fox scored seven points and had five rebounds, four steals, one block and three assists; Arias had four points, two rebounds and three steals; Rolleri had nine points, two rebounds and six steals; Kane had six points, one rebound, six steals and three assists; Eltringham had three points, one board and one assist; Carroll scored five points and collected two steals; Silva had three points, four rebounds and one steal; junior Sophie Bouma had seven rebounds, one block and one assist; and senior Teagan Serpa had four rebounds and one steal.
The Bullfrogs are not expecting to have any more easy victories in the near future. Bret Harte has two tough road games coming up with Sonora (4-3 MLL) and Calaveras (7-0 MLL) and then will end the regular season at home against Amador, who Bret Harte beat by 10 earlier in the year in Sutter Creek.
“It’s going to be fun and it’s going to be challenging,” DesBouillons said. “This is going to be true basketball next week.”