Schultz scores three times in Bret Harte victory

After picking up its first win of the season Dec. 10 on the road against Denair, Bret Harte kept its winning ways going with a 3-1 win Tuesday night over Weston Ranch in Stockton.
After scoring five times against Denair, Bret Harte's Kara Schultz had another strong performance, scoring all three of Bret Harte’s goals against Weston Ranch. Senior Bullfrog Olivia Luna recorded one assist in the win. The Bullfrogs led 1-0 at halftime and then outscored Weston Ranch 2-1 in the final 40 minutes for the win.
“I’m very pleased with their level of communication and their level-headedness throughout the entire game,” Bret Harte first-year head coach Jessica Bowman said. We are starting to play much more fluidly as a team, which is brilliant to see. We are working better as a team and having a great deal of fun in the process.”
Bret Harte (2-3) will host Escalon at 5:45 Thursday in Angels Camp.