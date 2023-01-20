Red Hawks are unable to get their offense clicking in 2-0 home loss

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Matt Simpson knows that his team is continuing to improve with each game that they play. Unfortunately for Simpson and the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, the improvements have yet to lead to wins in the Mother Lode League standings.
In four league contests, the Red Hawks have yet to score a goal, let alone collect a victory. Calaveras’ struggles continued in a 2-0 loss to the Argonaut Mustangs on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
After the game, Simpson reminded his players that while the final numbers on the scoreboard are not in their favor, they still played quality soccer for 80 minutes.
“Goals are the easy indicator of effort,” Simpson said. “But for anyone who follows the game knows, there are so many different levels and what I keep reminding the girls is that we are making improvements and we are seeing the time of possession slowly shrink to the other team and grow onto our side and it’s important to point out those things. We played a much more equal game on both sides of the field tonight and they see that. It just takes some reminding.”
Calaveras only surrendered one goal in the opening 40 minutes and that came with 33:40 to play on an Argonaut breakaway. Aside from that, Calaveras’ defense played up to the challenge of slowing down the Mustangs.
In the second half, Argonaut scored its second goal with 11:35 to play in the contest. And while the defense kept the game within reach, offensively, Calaveras had trouble taking clean shots and ended the night getting shut out for the fourth game in a row.
“The defense has been keeping us in these games,” Simpson said. “Those girls are working back there, and I knew that was going to be a strength of our team this year and nothing has changed in my mind about that. I’m proud of our defense every night and it’s nice to see that the midfield is starting to make strides and make those improvements as well.”
The loss drops Calaveras’ league record to 0-4. The Red Hawks will try and get into the win column when they take on Sonora at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 24 in Sonora.
