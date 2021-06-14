Mother Lode League all-league baseball team announced; Calaveras' Rios named MVP

The 2021 baseball season ended with Calaveras posting the best record in the Mother Lode League and, as a result, had the most players placed on the all-league team.
After going 13-2, seven Calaveras baseball team members earned the title of all-league players, while junior Andy Rios was named the Most Valuable Player of the Mother Lode League.
As for Bret Harte, the Bullfrogs went 2-11 under first-year head coach Josh Bailey and had one player placed on the all-league team.
With his first year as a high school head coach now complete, Bailey hopes to take what he learned from the 2021 season and use that to better not only himself as a coach, but also his program, and he feels the pieces are in place to have successful seasons in the future.
“My first year heading the Bret Harte program taught me that there are a ton of young men and their families that want to be great at this sport,” Bailey said. “I felt extremely supported by the families and boys that came out this year. The results we didn’t get at the varsity level will come and go as the seasons do, but I feel ecstatic for the years ahead of us.”
Calaveras had its best season in over a decade, but the record books will not have the team as league champions. Because of COVID-19, the Mother Lode League decided to not have league champions, as a team could have its season altered because of Covid. Bret Harte lost two of its games for that reason, which is why the Bullfrogs only played 13 of 15 games.
Although his team is not officially 2021 league champions, Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe views his squad as the best in the league and won’t let anything—or anyone—change his mind.
“No one associated with Calaveras baseball is concerned with whether the MLL recognizes us as the official league champions,” DeLappe said. “We played a full season, we had the best all-around team, and we have the best record. We are the 2021 MLL champions.”
While Calaveras may not be official champions in 2021, the odds that the team can have the same success in 2022 are pretty high. With the varsity squad going 13-2 and the JV team posting a 11-3 record, Calaveras doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
“We expect to have another solid competitive season next year,” DeLappe said. “We return the core of our team and we have more than a few players coming up from JV to fill the holes created by the graduation of our seniors. We are working hard this summer to continue to improve our team and look forward to the upcoming season.”
Andy Rios had perhaps the best all-around year of any player in the league and because of that, was the MLL MVP. Rios pitched, played third and was clutch with a bat in his hands.
On the hill, Rios was 4-0 with an ERA of 1.07. He started five games, pitched two complete games, and had two saves. Rios struck out 31 and walked just six in 32.2 innings. And of the 11 runs he surrendered, only five were earned. Rios gave up 19 total hits, but only four went for more than a single and he held opponents to an average of .151.
At the plate, Rios hit .417 with 20 hits, drove in 19, scored 15 times, had five doubles, legged out one triple, walked six times, and was hit by six pitches. He also was a perfect 3 for 3 in stolen bases. The success that Rios had during his junior season came as no surprise, especially to his head coach.
“We were well aware of what Andy was capable of doing on the field,” DeLappe said. “He had a great season, was solid at the plate and was solid defensively at third base and on the mound. He works hard and he’s confident in his ability. He deserved the MVP award. He was overall the best player in the league this past season.”
Calaveras’ Woody Gardina, Karson Cook and Dean Habbestad made the first team. Gardina was Calaveras’ catcher, and the junior not only handled the pitching staff, but he only committed three errors behind the dish. Gardenia hit .468 with 22 hits, drove in 11 and scored 11 and had five doubles. He walked three times, was hit by three pitches, and stole five bags.
Cook finished his Calaveras career as a four-year varsity starter. He pitched and played first during his senior season. As a pitcher, Cook went 3-0 with an ERA of 1.75. He started four games and picked up one save. In 20 innings pitched, Cook struck out 26 and held opponents to an average of .238. At the plate, Cook hit .365 with 19 hits, had 14 RBIs, five doubles and one home run. Cook finishes his four-year varsity career with 46 hits, 30 runs scored, 30 RBIs, 10 doubles, one triple and one home run, and collected eight wins with an ERA of 2.30 with 88 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched.
Habbestad was Calaveras’ other first-team player. The junior played third and pitched. Habbestad went 5-1 on the bump with an ERA of 2.51. He started six games and went the distance in two of them. In 39 innings, Habbestad had 35 strikeouts and held opponents to an average of .243. He hit .270 with 10 hits, drove in nine with two doubles and one home run. Habbestad showed his good eye at the plate, as he drew 17 walks.
Calaveras’ Aiden Look, Clayton Moore, Chris Maddock and Gus Tofanelli, along with Bret Harte’s Caden Ding were second-team players.
Look finished his junior season with an average of .365 with 19 hits, 18 runs scored, 11 RBIs, two doubles, seven walks and 12 steals. He also went 1-1 on the mound with 18 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. Like Cook, Moore is also a four-year varsity player. Moore capped his Calaveras career by hitting .333 with 18 hits, 12 RBIs, 20 runs scored, drew 10 walks, and stole 14 bags. Maddock hit .341 with 15 hits, drove in six and scored 18 runs during his junior season. As a shortstop, Maddock had a fielding percentage of .923 with five errors in 65 attempts. And Tofanelli ended his sophomore season by hitting .396 with 19 hits, nine RBIs, eight runs scored with two doubles, one triple and one home run.
Bret Harte’s Ding earned all-league honors while playing baseball and basketball at the same time. Ding was Bret Harte’s ace, and the three-year varsity starter went 2-6 on the mound. He pitched 39.2 innings and struck out 48 while holding opponents to hitting just .216.
“Ding was a great senior for us,” Bailey said. “Although our win total wasn’t staggering, it was Ding who got both of them for us. The boys felt like we always had a chance when he was on the mound. I love his passion for competition. He has a winners’ mentality and hates to lose. As a coach, you want nine of those guys in your lineup.”
Bret Harte’s Jacob Peters and Calaveras’ Ryan Tafoya were Character Award recipients.