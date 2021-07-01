Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Haylee Maddeaux

Haylee Maddeaux was not the biggest, fastest or strongest player on the basketball court, but it would be difficult to find someone who cared as much about being a team player. Maddeaux was a four-year varsity starter and was a captain two of those years.
“Haylee has been essential in creating culture,” said Mitch Hodson, who coached Maddeaux in basketball all four years. “She was a two-time captain, who worked harder than everyone, and was a fantastic teammate.”
Maddeaux’s love and passion for basketball was on full display after Bret Harte beat Sonora 42-26 in May on senior night. With tears in her eyes, Maddeaux said, “This means absolutely everything to me. We’ve never won a senior night since I’ve been here and we’ve never beaten Sonora. This is probably the biggest win I’ve ever had in my career.”
During her four years at Bret Harte, Maddeaux also participated in volleyball, softball and track and field. After graduating with a GPA over 3.5, Maddeaux will attend the University of New Hampshire to pursue a degree in physical education and hopes to one day become a coach.
Although he didn’t get a chance to coach her during her senior year, head track and field coach Jon Byrnes saw for three years how dedicated Maddeaux was to Bret Harte athletics and her willingness to be coached.
“From the time I had coaching Haylee in track and field, I quickly learned that she is one of the most coachable athletes to work with,” Byrnes said. “She took her cerebral approach to track and field, specifically in the triple jump, where she was a JV champion and set a new school record in the event. It was so exciting for me to be able to work with Haylee and figure out a way to get the best result, ending in a (now broken) school record. Haylee’s ability to focus and understand what coaches are trying to teach is her strong point, which, in my opinion, is the most important variable that a student athlete can take away from high school sports. I am convinced she will use her student-athlete experiences to her benefit in her bright future.”