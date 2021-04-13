Bullfrogs drop first match of the season to Amador

Bret Harte senior Kieran Rymple chips a shot Tuesday against Amador at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. 

After only a few days of practice, the Bret Harte High School boys’ golf team was on the links in Mother Lode League action. The Bullfrogs began their spring season with a 265-272 home loss to Amador, Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

“We had trouble keeping the ball on the golf course and hit too many balls out of bounds,” Bret Harte head coach Rich Cathcart said.” “Not a lot of experience playing in competition. We will improve as the season progresses. It kind of hurts not having a preseason and jumping right into league.”

Bret Harte freshman Chance Herndon watches his shot fly against Amador.

Bret Harte senior Karol Okulski led the Bullfrogs by shooting a 50; junior RJ Oatts shot a 51; freshman Chance Herndon carded a 52; senior Kieran Rymple shot a 55; and freshman Troy Dragomanovich finished the afternoon with a 64.

Bret Harte (0-1 MLL) will take on the Summerville Bears at 3 p.m., Thursday in Sonora. The Bullfrogs return to Greenhorn Creek April 22 to take on Argonaut.

