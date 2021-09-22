Runners battle heat and each other in first league meet

SUTTER CREEK – Even though the calendar says that fall has officially arrived, the 95-degree afternoon heat suggested that summer is still alive and well. And battling that September heat were runners competing in the first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the season.
Runners from Calaveras, Bret Harte, Amador, Argonaut, Summerville and Sonora took their first steps toward a league championship Wednesday afternoon at Amador High School in Sutter Creek. And although the forecast is soon to change, running under the blazing sun made Wednesday’s race even more difficult.
“I hate it just as much as the next guy,” Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle said about the heat. “It’s just something that you have to deal with and I try to not let it bother me too much.”
Whittle may have not enjoyed the run under the sun, but he was pleased with the results. Bret Harte’s varsity boys’ team edged out Sonora 27-28, while Calaveras topped Amador 25-30 and Argonaut beat Summerville 15-50.
In the varsity girls’ race, Calaveras and Amador were the only two teams with a full squad and it was Amador who beat Calaveras 22-33.
The Calaveras girls’ team may have scored a few more points, but senior Lexy Beadles sacrificed her time in order to help a fellow runner. Beadles came upon a runner who passed out—presumably due to the heat—and stayed with her until she awoke.
“I didn’t see her pass out, but I pass out when I laugh and that freaks me out,” Beadles said of her own experiences of passing out. “It’s also really hot and I just wanted to make sure she was OK. I saw her as I was coming up and at first, there wasn't anyone with her. I stopped and tried to wake her up. Another girl from her team stopped and tried to help. I waited until she woke up and then I left.”
Beadles, who is competing to be Calaveras’ No. 1 runner, wasn’t able to cross the finish line until 10 runners ahead of her did and she finished with a time of 23:10. Other Calaveras times were: Emma Alliende (No. 4, 20:55); Sage Miller (No. 6, 21:15); Grace Damin (No. 12, 23:21); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 13, 23:59); Emma Fabegues (No. 14, 24:34); Peyton Curran (No. 15, 24:37); and Hannah Freitag (No. 22, 29:43). The average time for Calaveras’ varsity girls on the 2.9-mile course was 24:11.
“We ran well and competed well,” Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said. “We had Lexy (Beadles) stop and help somebody and you can't get upset about that. But the reality is, that kind of changed our whole configuration as far as the varsity girls.”
Placing first overall in the varsity girls’ race was Argonaut’s Maeve Klement, who finished in 18:57. Coming in second was Bret Harte junior Kadyn Rolleri. With Wednesday’s meet being the first league meet of the season, Rolleri is now having to run against some different athletes, as many of the top runners from last year graduated.
“I actually just met a girl named Maeve (Klement), who beat me this race and she’s a really good runner,” Rolleri said. “I went up to her and I wanted to meet her and I’m excited to race her next time.”
Finishing behind Rolleri from Bret Harte was Anika Jodie (No. 10, 22:41) and Megan Johnson (No. 20, 26:08). While each Mother Lode League course has its difficulties, Amador’s is one that has many challenges and the heat makes the course even more daunting.
“It’s definitely really tough,” Rolleri said. “I think that Frogtown is more difficult for me than this one, but this long hill (behind the bleachers) and the cliff that you have to climb up is definitely the hardest part for me. It really works out my calves and quads, so it makes me feel really sore.”
It’s going to be difficult for any varsity boy runner not from Sonora to finish first or second. The Wildcats have two runners ranked in the top 10 in California in senior Adin Dibble and freshman Broen Holman. The two Sonora runners each finished in 15:53, with Bret Harte’s Whittle placing third in 16:34.
Whittle knew that Holman and Dibble are two of the top runners in the state and they have his respect for their running skills. But on Wednesday, not only did Dibble and Holman have Whittle’s respect, but they also had his deepest sympathies, as the Wildcats were mourning the loss of one of their teammates.
“This meet today was a lot bigger than me or those two guys,” Whittle said. “A runner from Sonora passed away two days ago and those guys were running for something bigger. I couldn’t really get that out of my head the whole time I was running. It’s a lot and those guys were really brave to come out here today and I’m really proud of them. I’m glad that I get to run with guys like that.”
Wednesday’s meet was also the first time Whittle had the chance to compete in a number of weeks. He missed both the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational on Sept. 11 and the Frogtown Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 18. Needless to say, Whittle was happy to be back and competing again.
“I wasn’t out for very long; I just rolled my ankle and usually that’s just a five-day recovery,” Whittle said. “It felt great to be racing again. I live for this competition and to be part of meets like this is a lot of fun and I’m glad that I’m back.”
Other Bret Harte times were: Jordan Smith (No. 5, 17:22); Alex Mejia (No. 7, 17:39); Broderick Burita (No. 8, 17:45); Avery Strauch (No. 19, 19:41); Matthew Barajas (No. 24, 20:39); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 27, 21:41); Nathan Reeves (No. 29, 22:22); Logan Jodie (No. 30, 22:40); and Matteo Arce (No. 31, 23:21).
While Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson saw good things from her runners, there are still things she’d like to see fixed and hydration will be a factor.
“We are still doing a little bit of training through the races and there are still a lot of young runners out there, so they are still learning how to run their distances,” Johnson said. “The heat affected them a little bit today. A lot of them didn’t drink enough water and had headaches and were tired. Overall, it was a very good learning experience for everyone. They are learning how to run their races and learning how to deal with discomfort and run through it.”
For the Calaveras boys’ varsity squad, they were without their top runner in senior Garrett Hesser. Yet even without Hesser leading the pack, Calaveras was able to pick up the win over Amador.
“Without your No. 1 guy you are kind of up against it, but they competed well,” Avrit said. “You just have to keep getting better week in and week out.”
The Calaveras varsity boys’ times were: Logan Gomes (No. 6, 17:24); Ethan Lynn (No. 14, 18:18); Daniel Acevedo (No. 16, 18:43); Tyler Davidson (No. 22, 20:29); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 26, 21:24); and Ethan Haro (No. 35, 25:45).
The next Mother Lode League race will be Sept. 29 at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora.
Frosh/soph
Finishers from Calaveras and Bret Harte in the boys’ frosh/soph race were: Felix Conrad (BH, 12:50); Renner Young (BH, 13:22); Chase Mendosa (Cal, 14:42); Nathan Cameron (Cal, 16:03); Elliot Burita (BH, 27:43). And finishers from Calaveras and Bret Harte in the girls’ frosh/soph race were: Addison Heermance (BH, No. 3); Savanna Inks (BH, No. 5); Skylar Inks (BH, No. 9); Lilly O’Geen (BH, No. 10); Sophia Keirns (BH, No. 12); Jillian Damin (Cal, No. 16); Callie Hormel (BH, No. 17); Daisy Garcia (Cal, No. 18).