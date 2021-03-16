Late Calaveras comeback not enough against Argonaut

JACKSON – During warmups prior to taking on the Argonaut Mustangs, Calaveras’ team was just a collection of players ranging in age from freshman to seniors, who had yet to play a 2021 spring game. Following the 3-2 loss, Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham let his players know that they were no longer just a team, but a varsity team.
Calaveras’ young squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit and ended up tying the game in the second half. Even though a late Argonaut goal gave the Mustangs the win, Leetham couldn't have been happier with what he saw in the final 40 minutes of Tuesday’s road contest in Jackson.
“We grew up in those last 40 minutes,” Leetham said. “Argonaut has played two games already and they are in game-mode. This was our first game and our young squad had to learn how the pace of the game goes and the physicality and I think they found it in that second half.”
Perhaps the adrenaline was flowing a little extra for Calaveras in its first game of the season, because in the opening 20 minutes, it played fast and aggressive. The adrenaline started to wear off late in the opening half and Argonaut was able to capitalize.
In a span of seven minutes, Argonaut scored twice and with 10:20 to play in the first half, Calaveras trailed 2-0. The score didn’t change for the remainder of the half. Trailing by two didn’t seem to be much of an issue to Calaveras senior Logan Jenkins.
“We weren’t worried,” Jenkins said. “We still had time and with our time, we wanted to do as much as we could, as quickly as possible.”
Calaveras and Jenkins did do things as quickly as possible early in the second half. With 36:16 to play, Calaveras’ Logan Gomes connected with a header down by Argonaut’s goal and Josh Goodwin made a pass to Jenkins who blasted a shot into the upper corner of the net for Calaveras’ first goal of the season.
“In the moment, you just go for it,” Jenkins said about getting a pass so close to the goal. “It’s just a reflex.”
Once Leetham saw Jenkins’ shot hit the back of the net, he was able to breathe and hoped that his players would realize that the game could still be won.
“We thought that if we could just knock one in somehow, someway, it would light a fire and it definitely did,” Leetham said.
Calaveras’ second goal came with 21:31 to play and was assisted with some major luck. Junior Oscar Leyva had a free kick deep in Argonaut territory and he sent a shot toward the upper corner of the goal. Argonaut’s goalie jumped and got two hands on the ball, but didn’t make the stop. The shot bounced off his hands and rolled into the back of the net for Calaveras’ second goal of the game.
“Sometimes, stuff just happens and luckily it happened that way,” Jenkins said.
With the game tied 2-2, Calaveras’ defense stepped up and made a number of big plays, especially coming from the goalie position. At halftime, sophomore Tanner Wright replaced senior goalie Alan Ramos, as a way to get Ramos out on the field. For the most part, the switch worked out, as Wright made a number of difficult saves in traffic.
“I’m not surprised with how well he played, because he’s been doing that at every practice,” Leetham said of Wright. “We are very pleased with his performance.”
With 8:11 to play, Argonaut was able to sneak a shot under the dive of Wright for the game-winning score.
Calaveras (0-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut again, this time it will be at 5:15 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“I loved the heart that our guys showed by being down 2-0 and then coming back and making a game out of it,” Leetham said. “We found ourselves as a varsity team tonight.”