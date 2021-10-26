Calaveras handles business in playoff sweep of Hughson

In order to capture a section championship banner, the Calaveras High School volleyball team has to upset a number of teams, which could include the trio of Ripon, Sonora and Escalon.
But in order to have a match with one of the top teams in the section, Calaveras had to first make sure it was not the one being upset by a lower ranked team.
In the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball playoffs, No. 6 Calaveras avoided the upset by taking care of No. 11 Hughson in three sets. Calaveras beat Hughson 25-16, 25-23 and 25-10 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“They played well,” Calaveras first-year head coach Rebecca Conley said about her team. “We came out hard, which we wanted and we executed the small things.”
Prior to the match, the Calaveras players did not look as if they were getting ready to play a must-win game. They seemed loose and relaxed, as if it was just another Tuesday night competition, rather than a playoff matchup.
“Before the game, I don’t think we were stressed at all,” senior Sierra Lowry said. “We were dancing and having fun, while still trying to keep our composure and get ready. I didn’t feel any nerves until we started playing.”
In the opening set, the two teams were tied at 5-5 until Calaveras senior Madison Clark and junior Kyra Saiers recorded kills and senior Sydney Remus recorded back-to-back aces. After a Hughson point, Clark added another kill and senior Karah Auld had a block for a point to put Calaveras ahead 11-6.
Following a 4-1 Hughson run, Calaveras put the set away with a 9-2 run. Hughson got a couple of points late in the set, but Calaveras held on for a 25-16 win.
Calaveras had momentum to begin the second set and got early kills from Lowry, Clark, Auld and aces from Remus and Clark. With a 9-5 lead, Calaveras was unable to stop Hughson from going on its biggest run of the night. Calaveras went from leading by four, to trailing by four following Hughson’s 8-0 run.
“Everyone was just playing in their heads,” Lowry said about the Calaveras issues in the second set. “We started making mistake after mistake and it caught up to us. Instead of shaking it off, we let it affect us and we just made more and more mistakes.”
During the Hughson run, Conley decided not to call a timeout. With no glaring issues on the floor, she wanted her players to be able to fix their own mistakes to get out of the jam.
“I would rather have them work out of it, if it’s just a little adjustment that I want them to make,” Conley said. “I want them to try and do it on their own, rather than me taking a time out. If we start to get too far behind and I see their energy start to drop, I’ll call a timeout. But if it’s just a little thing, I want them to be able to take care of it.”
Calaveras and Hughson stayed close on the scoreboard for the remainder of the set. With points becoming precious, it was Lowry who recorded four kills late in the set, which helped Calaveras win 25-23.
With Hughson unable to capture a win in the second set, Calaveras had all the momentum on its side of the court and made quick work of the visiting squad in the final set of the night. In the third set, Calaveras got kills from Auld, Clark, Bailie Clark and Lowry, with aces from Laney Koepp, Remus and Saiers. Calaveras took the final set 25-10.
Saiers had 24 assists, three aces and six digs; Remus had four kills, five aces and four digs; Lowry had a team-high 10 kills; Madison Clark had five kills, two aces and a team-high 11 digs; Auld had four kills and two blocks; Koepp had two aces and nine digs; and Bailie Clark had three kills, three aces and four digs.
Barring an upset in the second round, Calaveras played its final home game of the season. For Lowry, she was happy that her senior year got to include a home playoff victory.
“It really boosted our confidence to have the home crowd cheer us on,” Lowry said. “Being in your own gym where you are comfortable, really helps out. It felt good to get a home playoff win.”
Up next for Calaveras is No. 3 Ripon. The Indians beat No. 14 Galt in three sets Tuesday night. Ripon went 21-9 overall and 8-2 in the Trans Valley League. Calaveras and Ripon don’t meet often on the volleyball court. The two teams have only met twice since 2004, with Ripon winning 3-0 in 2014 and 3-0 in 2016. Both losses to Ripon came in the second round of the playoffs.
The winner of Calaveras vs. Ripon will play the winner of No. 10 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 2 Sonora on Nov. 2 with a trip to the section championship game on the line.
“I’m excited to play Ripon,” Conley said. “We saw them at the Merced Tournament at the beginning of the season. I think it’s going to be a really nice matchup between them and us. We are going to have to work really hard tomorrow in practice.”