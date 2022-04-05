Calaveras golf captures its first victory of the season

It may have taken longer than the members of the Calaveras High School golf team would have liked, but a win was finally captured. After dropping its first seven matches of the year, Calaveras ended an outing on the links in the win column.
Calaveras was able to hold on to a one-stroke victory over the Amador Buffaloes. Calaveras beat Amador 294-295 Tuesday afternoon at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
Calaveras’ Billy Peterson earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 50; senior Dominic Boitano shot a 57; senior Travis Byrd carded a 60; Mason Neelens shot a 62; and Logan Peterson finished the afternoon by shooting a 65.
“This was our best effort of the year,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said.
Calaveras (1-7 Mother Lode League) will next take on Argonaut at 3 p.m., on Thursday at La Contenta Golf Club.