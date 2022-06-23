Calaveras girls' basketball goes undefeated in summer league

OAKDALE – Fresh off of a 2021-22 season that included 29 overall victories, a Mother Lode League title, a trip to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game and a deep run in the CIF State Division IV playoffs, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is back on the court.
On Thursday, Calaveras concluded its summer league play with victories over Ripon Christian and Escalon at Oakdale High School. The summer league, which included Mountain House, Beyer, Pacheco, Riverbank, Ceres, Ripon Christian, Oakdale and Calaveras, began on June 7 and the final games of the league will be played on June 28.
Calaveras went undefeated with an overall record of 8-0 and picked up victories over Pacheco, Oakdale, Riverbank, Beyer, Mountain House, Escalon and Ripon Christian.
Calaveras will not play any more games until the 2022-23 season begins in November. However, Calaveras players and coaches will take part in the 2022 Calaveras High School Girls’ Basketball Camp, which takes place July 11-13 at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
The camp will run from 9-11:30 a.m. and is for girls’ basketball players in grades 4-8. Each day will include instruction focused on the fundamentals of the game, as well as a variety of competitions designed for players to put their skills to the test.
The cost for the camp is $50 and each camper will receive an official camp T-shirt. For more information about the camp or to register, contact Sara Cobb (209) 304-4316, or Monica Maddock (209) 329-0994.