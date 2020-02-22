Another team effort leads Calaveras to playoff victory

Placerville – The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team doesn’t have a superstar player. There’s not that one player who is going to put the team on his back and lead the way. If there was a fantasy draft, there might not be a player on Calaveras’ roster who would be a first-round pick.
All that said, Calaveras truly is the epitome of a team.
And it’s been a year of team play that has led Calaveras to be within one game of reaching the section championship game. In the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs, No. 5 Calaveras beat No. 4 El Dorado 57-47 Friday night on the road.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never been more relaxed in my coaching career,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said following the 10-point victory over the Cougars. “It feels like we have nothing to lose. Our kids are playing better than they have all year and they’ve gelled as a team. It’s just really fun. It’s not a stressful time.”
So, what does Calaveras get as a reward for beating El Dorado? A date with the No. 1 seed Sonora Wildcats, who has already beaten Calaveras twice (74-50; 67-44) this season. It would be natural for Calaveras to fear the defending section champions, as the squad from San Andreas hasn’t come close to sniffing a win against the Wildcats in the previous three meetings.
But Clifton isn’t worried about beating Sonora. He knows that his team is going to enter Bud Castle Gym as the underdogs and won’t worry about the pressure of what’s at stake.
“I think they (the Calaveras players) understand that we have nothing to lose,” Clifton said. “We are supposed to lose. We are supposed to get blown out. There’s no pressure on us. We enjoy being around each other, we enjoy practicing, we enjoy bus trips together and the kids are playing well together. We are just having a good time.”
Before Calaveras could start thinking about Sonora, it had to focus on El Dorado. One of the goals Friday night was to find some sort of offensive groove early in the game, after coming off a two-point first quarter Wednesday night against Hilmar.
“We knew that we had to come out and score right off the bat, or else it was going to be another one of those games where we are playing catch up,” Calaveras senior Kaven Orlandi said.
Calaveras scored 10 points in the opening quarter, which was capped by a 3-point basket from senior Griffin Manning. El Dorado also scored 10 points and the game was tied 10-10 heading into the second quarter.
The Cougars scored first to take a 12-10 lead, but that’s when Calaveras went on a 10-0 run with points from senior Tim Van Damme, Manning and a 3-point basket by senior Colton Buckholz to put Calaveras ahead 20-12. Junior AJ Cardon later scored in the paint and Buckholz drained another shot from downtown and at the midway point, Calaveras led 25-18.
Things were going Calaveras’ way in the opening half, but fouls started to become a factor. Van Damme was called for his third foul of the night a few minutes into the third quarter and other Calaveras players had multiple fouls to their names.
But even with fouls becoming an issue, the Calaveras players didn’t let that alter the way they performed.
“I don’t think it changed the way we play at all because we have such a versatile team,” Cardon said. “We all know that we have each other's backs. So, when one guy goes down with foul trouble, we can step up and help out.”
Calaveras got 3-point baskets from freshman Jay Clifton and junior Isaiah Williams, which gave Calaveras a 35-24 advantage. That lead dwindled to six points with 30 seconds to play in the third quarter, but Cardon scored back-to-back baskets and the second was an and-1 play, which came as time expired in the quarter. Calaveras entered the fourth quarter, leading 41-30.
“We had to work our hardest and play our best no matter and I think we did that tonight,” Orlandi said.
Calaveras got a 3-point basket from Clifton to begin the fourth quarter, which extended its lead to 14 points. With 4:34 remaining Calaveras led 50-38 following another trey from Jay Clifton. Down by 12, El Dorado fought back and cut the deficit to only five points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But for the second time in the half, Cardon made an and-1 play to recapture some momentum.
“That was a big moment, simply because it changed the entire mentality of not only our team, but their team, too,” Cardon said. “It killed them and it lifted us up. It was good for me that I could help contribute like that.”
Calaveras’ defense stayed firm in the final two minutes and only allowed two more points and held on for the 57-47 win.
Cardon led Calaveras with 16 points; Clifton scored 11; Buckholz added nine points; Manning, Orlandi and Van Damme each scored six points; and Williams had three points in the win.
While Calaveras was beating El Dorado, in Sonora, the Wildcats held on to beat West Campus 65-60. The two Mother Lode League rivals will battle for a trip to the section championship game on the line on at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Sonora.
“I think we are more ready now than ever,” Orlandi said about taking on the Wildcats. “They haven’t seen the best of us yet. So, it’ll be a fun game.”
Regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, Calaveras’ season is not over. With Friday’s win, Calaveras qualified for the CIF State Playoffs.
“It’s an amazing feeling, especially because I’m able to share it with people who I care about,” Cardon said. “It’s people who I’ve been playing with my whole life and some who I just started playing with. I’m having a great time playing with them, but the focus now is just on the next game.”