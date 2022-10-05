Calaveras Jr. Football splits weekend games with Escalon

With the end of the Motherlode Valley League youth football regular season inching closer, every week carries a little more weight than the one before it. For the first time all season, the Calaveras Jr. Football program was unable to win the majority of its weekend games.
On Oct. 1, Calaveras hosted Escalon at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas and picked up junior novice and novice victories but were defeated in the junior varsity and varsity games.
Calaveras’ Jr. novice team beat Escalon 36-24. Gregory Mills had 137 yards rushing with three touchdowns and five tackles; Ethan Mossa rushed for 36 yards and had one touchdown and six tackles; Levi Lim rushed for 38 yards, scored twice and had two tackles; Nash Camenzind had five tackles; Landon Nunes had two tackles and forced one fumble; Lucas Mellinger recovered a fumble; and Brayden Ferrucci made a number of big plays on the defensive side of the ball.
In the novice game, Calaveras picked up a 33-13 victory. Mason Williams had 110 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries; Carter Lim also rushed for 110 yards on eight carries with two scores; and Bryce Botelho had one touchdown and had 55 yards on four totes. Defensively, Levi Weldon had three tackles and recovered a fumble; Botelho had six tackles; and Daniel Steinhoff had five tackles.
The junior varsity lost to Escalon 25-18. And in the varsity contest, Calaveras lost 24-22. Owen Shahan rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown; Cohen Curran rushed for 38 yards; Landon Patrick had two receptions for 30 yards; and Payden Long had a 15-yard touchdown reception. On the defensive side, Curran had seven tackles and Shahan had two tackles and an interception returned 50 yards for a score.
