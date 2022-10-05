Calaveras Jr. Football splits weekend games with Escalon

With the end of the Motherlode Valley League youth football regular season inching closer, every week carries a little more weight than the one before it. For the first time all season, the Calaveras Jr. Football program was unable to win the majority of its weekend games.

On Oct. 1, Calaveras hosted Escalon at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas and picked up junior novice and novice victories but were defeated in the junior varsity and varsity games.

