Claim Jumpers finish season with 25 wins and No. 3 seed in playoffs

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with Columbia College head basketball coach Rob Hoyt Monday afternoon about the regular season and the upcoming postseason. Columbia will host a home playoff game at 7 p.m., Saturday at the Oak Pavilion in Sonora as the No. 3 seed in the Northern California Regionals bracket.
Guy Dossi: It’s been such a great season and you guys finished it with a record of 25-3. It wasn’t that long ago where it would take Columbia two or three years to reach 25 wins. Have you had time to think about the fact that your team has 25 wins and how huge of an accomplishment that is?
Rob Hoyt: Honestly, it would probably be better to ask me that when it’s all over. I haven’t thought a lot about it. I really haven’t let myself step back and think about it. I’m just enjoying everything. When I started coaching at 22 years old, I would drive 70 miles to work for free at Reedley College for two straight years. Then I spent four years at Cabrillo living in a basement and that was emotional and extremely hard. Then I got to Columbia and got my head kicked in that first year, and then struggled and fought to just keep moving forward to find a way to get the program where it is legally. It can be challenging and your values and morals can be challenged along the way. So, to get where we are at and to do it the way we’ve done it, it obviously feels good. I’m proud of what we’ve done. But it’s weird because you wake up, move your feet, keep your head down and get better.
GD: As of now, you don’t know who you’ll be playing Saturday night. You’ll take on the winner of No. 14 Alameda, who you beat 69-62 in December, or No. 19 San Mateo, who you also beat 84-66 in early January. Is it hard sitting around and not knowing who you’ll face?
RH: I actually like it. I think it’s better that way. It keeps our routine the same. Normally, we’d be preparing for Wednesday, but instead, we are getting reps and working. Come Wednesday, we’ll find out who we are playing and then it’s back to normal with Thursday and Friday to get ready for Saturday. It turns into being very routine and I kind of like it that way.
GD: So, do you care who you end up playing Saturday night?
RH: I really just care that we are at home. Both teams present a challenge and we’ve played both of them already, so you have that. The matchups are completely different. But no, I don’t care who we play. I just want them to get up here safely so we get to play.
GD: I’ve been covering your program for five years and not only is this the most success you’ve had, but it also seems like you’re having the most fun you’ve ever had. Am I right in assuming that you are having a lot of fun this year?
RH: Yes, it’s been a lot of fun. There haven’t been too many headaches. You know what’s funny? I don’t know if other coaches agree with this, but there’s a piece of me that feels guilty when I have fun. Maybe it’s just me, but I think it’s because you are always focused on what’s next and being on top of things. You end up being like that all the time. So, sometimes there’s a balance of trying to enjoy certain moments and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. I’ve really enjoyed this group and it’s a great group of guys. Winning is great and I guess that adds to it, but I’ve really enjoyed them and I’d like to prolong this season as long as possible.
GD: With the No. 3 seed, that guarantees that if you win Saturday, you’ll host another home playoff game, which will be Saturday, March 7. Your team plays really well on its home floor and has only lost three times at home in the past two years. How big of a deal is home court advantage in the playoffs?
RH: That’s the reward you get for having such a great season. But on top of that, what is interesting is that our fans don’t know how valuable they are, because they don’t get to see what it’s like when we play on the road. They only get to see us at home. There are probably two schools in California who have a distinct home court advantage and we are one of them. I’m happy to play at home and our fans are the reason why we do so well at home and they are the reason why we’ve only lost a few times at home in the last four years. It should be jumping and I’m really excited for Saturday night.