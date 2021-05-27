Basketball season comes to an end with Bullfrog loss at home

The 2021 basketball season came to an end for Bret Harte with a 56-51 home loss to the Argonaut Mustangs Wednesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The Bullfrogs began the game hot and outscored Argonaut 13-3 in the opening eight minutes. Bret Harte then scored one more point than Argonaut in the second quarter and went into the locker room with a 28-17 lead.
Argonaut’s offense started to click in the third quarter and put up 22 points and Bret Harte could only counter with 12. Heading into the final quarter, the Bullfrogs had a slim 40-39 lead. In the final eight minutes, Argonaut outscored Bret Harte 17-11 and held on for the five-point win.
“We played hard, but there were just too many mistakes down the stretch,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said.
Sophomore Griffin MacDonald led the Bullfrogs with 21 points; senior Luka Miro scored 11; senior Kaden Palmer scored 10; freshman Chance Herndon scored six; sophomore Jaden Stritenberger scored two; and Jesus Cruz scored one in the loss.
Bret Harte finished the five-game season with one win.
“The shortened season was tough, but we managed,” Barnett said. “It was like a good summer ball for the young kids and hopefully will help for next year.”