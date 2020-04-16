Calaveras' Koepp earns top athletic scholarship

Although Calaveras High School senior Keelie Koepp had her senior softball season cut short due to the coronavirus, that didn’t stop her from receiving one of the top athletic scholarships in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
On Thursday afternoon, Koepp was one of 48 student-athletes named as recipients for the A. Dale Lacky Scholarship, which is given for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school. Koepp was awarded a $500 scholarship. Money for the scholarship was raised by schools playing foundation volleyball and basketball games and more than $24,000 was raised.
Of the 48 scholarship recipients, only Koepp and Amador’s Augustus Gedney came from the Mother Lode League.
Koepp is a four-year volleyball and softball player. In two years on Calaveras’ varsity volleyball team, Koepp was named to the Mother Lode League’s first team twice. In her senior year, Koepp helped lead Calaveras deep into the playoffs and was just one game away from reaching the section championship. She finished the year with 447 digs, had 464 serve receptions, served 51 aces and had nine assists. Koepp, who was a 2019 co-captain, finished her Calaveras volleyball career with 883 digs, 825 serve receptions and 107 aces.
While Koepp enjoyed playing volleyball, her home is on the softball field. As a four-year varsity starter, Koepp was one of the most dangerous hitters in the Mother Lode League. As a sophomore, she was named as the co-Most Outstanding Player of the MLL and was an all-league player her freshman and junior year. And in three completed seasons, Koepp reached the section championship game each time.
Koepp’s senior season was off to a hot start. In nine games, the slugger was hitting .500 with 12 hits, 14 RBIs, nine runs scored, had five doubles, two triples, walked three times and stole one base. Koepp finishes her Calaveras softball career with an average of .496, 141 hits, 147 RBIs, 115 runs scored, 37 doubles, 11 triples, four home runs, 34 walks and 36 stolen bases.
While the A. Dale Lacky Scholarship does focus on athletic achievements, what is done in the classroom is also a key factor. And much like on the volleyball court or the softball diamond, Koepp is one of the best in the classroom. She has a 4.14 GPA, which is third in her class of 182 and makes her the valedictorian.
Although Koepp’s high school softball career was cut short, she will return to the game she loves next spring at Azusa Pacific University.