Bret Harte Male Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Ezra Radabaugh

Ezra Radabaugh wanted to do as much as he could during his junior year at Bret Harte. Participating in three sports wasn’t enough for Radabaugh, so he tried his luck at being a four-sport athlete. During his junior year, Radabaugh played football, soccer, baseball and was on the track team.
Radabaugh began his year on the football field. While on the gridiron, Radabaugh was Bret Harte’s kick and punt returner, punter, kicker, starting strong safety and starting halfback. If selling snacks at halftime is something that head coach Kelly Osborn wanted Radabaugh to do, he wouldn’t have had to ask twice.
Kelly saw how much Radabaugh cared about making the team better and that he would be the one to lead by example.
“The thing that is truly most impressive about Ezra is his leadership and his work ethic,” Osborn said. “Ezra was a guy who didn’t miss practice. Ezra was a guy who showed leadership and was first in line. He was the first guy on the field and the last guy off the field. It seems very cliché to a lot of players, but he was that guy. He was the guy spending the most time trying to get better at what he does. He works really hard, and he leads by example.”
In the winter, Radabaugh was one of the most dangerous offensive weapons on the soccer field. Putting the ball into the back of the net never seemed to be an issue for Radabaugh, who finished the season with a team-high 22 goals.
“Ezra proved both to his team and his opponents that from an unprecedented and seemingly impossible number of places and angles, when he’s anywhere near an opponent’s goal, he will nearly always find a way to get a shot off and quite often find the back of the net at the same time,” Bret Harte head soccer coach Jeff Gouveia said.
In the spring, Radabaugh split his time between the track and baseball diamond. However, an injury ended his spring season earlier than he would have liked. In baseball, Radabaugh was primarily an outfielder, but he still managed to score four runs, walk six times and had a fielding percentage of .929. And in track, he took part in the long and triple jump. He set a personal record of 18 feet in the long jump and 35 feet, 3.5 inches in the triple jump.