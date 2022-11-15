After a rocky first half, Columbia rebounds to knock off MJC 79-70

MODESTO – At the end of the first 20 minutes of play, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers sat inside their locker room and waited for head coach Rob Hoyt to enter.
Moments earlier, the Jumpers walked off the floor trailing the Modesto Junior College Pirates 35-33 following a MJC 3-point basket at the buzzer. In the final seven minutes of the half, Columbia got outscored by MJC 20-5 and went from leading by 13 to trailing by three.
A few minutes into the halftime break, Hoyt walked into the locker room and didn’t give some inspiring speech that would be seen in any Hollywood movie. There was no, “Win one for the Gipper,” moment. Instead, Hoyt calmly spoke about what was good, bad and ugly from the first 20 minutes of the game and what can be done in order for Columbia to return to Tuolumne County with a victory.
Hoyt then exited the room and left his team alone for two minutes to talk amongst themselves. The team that emerged from the locker room was not the same one that entered only a few minutes earlier. Behind a solid second half performance, the Jumpers righted the ship and were able to sink the Pirates. Columbia knocked off MJC 79-70 on Tuesday night in Modesto.
“I was happy that I didn’t have to raise my voice and that it was just a conversation,” Hoyt said about what took place in the locker room at the midway point. “It was,’ Hey, this is how it went in the first half. You’re getting beat up on the offensive glass and they are fighting harder than you. Your effort is OK, but it’s not great. Every game is a puzzle, but if you guys come out like someone just shot your dog, then this is already over.’”
Hoyt was not surprised at all with the battle that the Pirates gave Columbia. MJC trailed by 20 points in a number of games this year and was able to close the gap in those contests. Hoyt and his players knew that no lead—regardless of how big—is safe against the Pirates and that was on display in the first half.
“It was discussed prior to the game, so it’s not like it was a surprise,” Hoyt said. “We knew that no lead is safe with them, and they play extremely hard. They do a great job of scrapping and making things a little erratic and they play well that way. When the game gets that way and you feed into that, it’s a positive for them. A lot of it was us keeping our composure, figuring out the puzzle and finding the right guys in the right places. Credit to them; they played their butts off.”
With nine minutes to play in the first half, Columbia had a slim 18-15 lead. Freshman Brennen Whyte scored in the paint following a rebound and that turned out to be the first of two points in a 10-0 Columbia run. Sophomore Caleb Chiang followed with a 3-point basket and Whyte again scored in the paint. Chiang capped the run with another bucket from downtown to give the Jumpers a strong 28-15 lead with 7:10 to play.
Following the Chiang 3-point basket, the Jumpers only scored five points the rest of the half. MJC erased Columbia’s 10-0 run by turning around and outscoring the Jumpers 11-0 and then closing out the half on a 9-5 run.
“We know that we have to trust in each other, and we know that even if we didn’t have the best half, we know what we are capable of,” Chiang said. “Honestly, yeah, we were down a little bit, but we weren’t too worried because we know what we have.”
The Jumpers know what they do have, and they also know what they don’t have. And what they won’t have for a while is sophomore Daniel Rico, who suffered an injury in the previous game and will be unavailable for an undisclosed amount of time. Hoyt could see the difference between having Rico on the floor and not.
“We miss him dearly,” Hoyt said. “He’s our voice and in a lot of ways he’s our heart and our pulse. When you rip someone's heart out, that’s tough. Collectively, we need to come together and manage to solve these puzzles as we move forward until he returns. Hopefully that’s sooner than later. He’s a big, big piece to what we have going right now.”
The momentum that MJC acquired in the first half carried over to the second. With 14 minutes to play, the Pirates pushed their lead to 46-42. But that’s when Chiang and the Jumpers got hot. Chiang drained his first shot from downtown of the second half and followed that with a free throw. Sophomore Marques Sales also added a point with a free throw and Chiang then hit another 3-point basket. Columbia’s 11-0 run was capped with a shot from behind the arc from freshman Kobe Nunes to give the Jumpers a 53-46 lead with 11:38 to play.
However, much like in the first half, Columbia’s run was followed by a big run by the Pirates, who cut the deficit to one. With 8:34 to play and Columbia leading 56-53, Chiang drained back-to-back 3-point baskets in front of the Jumper bench. Late in the half, after a basket from Sales to push the Columbia lead to 67-63, Chiang made his game-high eighth shot from downtown and his sixth of the half.
“If I’m ready to shoot, I’m putting it up and it doesn’t matter how many I miss in a row,” said Chiang, who finished with a game-high 28 points. “I know that my teammates are looking for me and they trust me, and I trust them. They find me and I do my job and knock ’em down.”
In the final two minutes of play, the Jumpers held on to outscore MJC 7-5 for the 79-70 victory.
Chiang led all scorers with 28 points; Sales scored 11; Aurrion Harris finished with 10 points; Whyte and Parker Tuttle each scored seven; Jordan Worthy scored six; while Nunes and Ahmed Jefferies each scored five points in the victory.
After playing the first five games of the season on the road, Columbia will finally get to play inside its own gym. The next three matchups will be at Oak Pavilion and will be against American River College (Nov. 22), Lassen (Nov. 26) and Folsom Lake (Nov. 27).
“It’s going to be great,” Chiang said about finally getting to play at home. “We have great energy at home and it’s really hard to beat us there. Our fans always come out to support us, so I’m definitely excited to be back at home.”
Columbia’s fourth victory of the season wasn’t exactly how Hoyt drew it up, but as he left the MJC gym and got onto the bus, his team had the victory and that’s what mattered most to the veteran coach.
“We won, so that’s obviously a better feeling than losing,” Hoyt said. “I’ll always take winning ugly or a different type of win. I just know that I need to look in the mirror and I’ve gotta clean things up with the team. This is my fault. I didn’t have them prepped and that’s something that usually doesn’t happen, but it did. I’m more upset with myself because the guys did a good job. We’ll go home tonight and tomorrow we’ll get back at it.”