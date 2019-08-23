Football Week 1: Bret Harte at Orestimba

Bret Harte (0-0) vs. Orestimba (0-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Aug. 23

Place: Orestimba High School, Newman

Last meeting: Orestimba defeated Bret Harte 50-27 in 2018 in Angels Camp.

Series record since 2004: Orestimba leads the series 4-0.

Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester’s thoughts on Orestimba: “Orestimba is going to be challenging. They are always a good team. They are well-coached and they are usually very large. They typically have a couple of big receivers. That’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

Next week: Bret Harte has a bye week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.