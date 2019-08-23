Football Week 1: Bret Harte at Orestimba

Bret Harte (0-0) vs. Orestimba (0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Aug. 23
Place: Orestimba High School, Newman
Last meeting: Orestimba defeated Bret Harte 50-27 in 2018 in Angels Camp.
Series record since 2004: Orestimba leads the series 4-0.
Bret Harte head coach Casey Kester’s thoughts on Orestimba: “Orestimba is going to be challenging. They are always a good team. They are well-coached and they are usually very large. They typically have a couple of big receivers. That’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Next week: Bret Harte has a bye week.