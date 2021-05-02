Payback: Calaveras takes care of Argonaut at home

After being handed its first loss of the year by the Argonaut Mustangs, the Calaveras High School baseball team bounced back and defeated the Mustangs 4-2 April 30 in San Andreas.
Argonaut began the afternoon by scoring twice in the opening frame, but Calaveras cut the lead in half with an RBI from junior Dean Habbestad on a sacrifice fly. Calaveras later tied the game in the bottom of the third when junior Andy Rios touched home after teammate Ryan Tafoya was hit by a pitch.
Calaveras scored what turned out to be the winning runs the following inning. Senior Clayton Moore singled, stole second and advanced to third after a passed ball. Moore scored on an infield error and senior Karson Cook drove in the fourth run on a long double to center.
Cook got the victory on the mound, going four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out two. Rios collected the save, as he pitched the final three innings in relief and didn’t allow a run to score.
Calaveras (5-1 Mother Lode League) sits alone at the top of the Mother Lode League standings and looks to keep that position as it has its next two games against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs. Calaveras will take on the Bullfrogs April 5 in Angels Camp and then host Bret Harte two days later in San Andreas. Both games begin at 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ JV team got home runs by Merrick Strange, Jay Nelson and two from Scott Beadles in a 15-5 win over Argonaut. Calaveras is now 4-1 in league play.