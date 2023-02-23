Red Hawks have 5 players make the all-league team

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had another strong season. It was a season that once again resulted in a trip to the postseason.
The Red Hawks went 6-4 in the Mother Lode League and after winning four in a row to end the league season, Calaveras got the No. 7 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. The Hawks lost in the opening round to No. 2 Riverbank 2-1.
For Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham, every team he has leaves some sort of a last impression, but for Leetham, there was something extra special about the 2022-23 squad.
“With 16 seniors, this year has definitely been special,” Leetham said. “Most of them have been on varsity since they were sophomores, so we have watched them grow from boys to men on and off the field. Together, we all wanted it to be a special year by winning league and unfortunately, injuries played a big part in ruining that dream. However, rallying with four wins in our last four games and qualifying for playoffs was indeed satisfying and exciting. I am also proud of this group for handling the adversity we faced this season with maturity and class. This group this season was truly the definition of ‘team.’”
Calaveras ended the season with five players making the all-league team. The senior duo of Tanner Wright and Landon Harrington made the first team, while the senior trio of Alvin Marquez, Daniel Acevedo and Logan Gomes were named as second-team players.
Wright was Calaveras’ goalie and he had one of the strongest seasons from any Calaveras goalie in the history of the program. Wright collected 10 shutouts, which is the most of any Calaveras goalie in a single season since pre-2004. He also recorded 126 saves and only allowed 17 goals in 21 games. Wright recorded six saves per game during his outstanding senior season.
“Tanner has spoiled us over the years,” Leetham said. “He has had an amazing high school career and been an outstanding goalkeeper for us. I think this year we were so used to him being a great goalkeeper, it was easy to take him for granted. We have seen him make incredible saves so often in the past that at times when he did so this year it was easy to think it was normal. However, when we look at his stats this year, they were indeed better than last year when he was also named to the first team. His saves were higher this year and his 10 shutouts were remarkable. Not to mention, he is one of the finest young men that I have ever had the privilege of coaching. He’s a true leader of his teammates and peers and one of our six captains this year.”
Calaveras’ other first-team player is Harrington. As another Red Hawk co-captain, Harrington was a key member of Calaveras’ “Big Red Defense.” And when he got to contribute offensively, Harrington recorded two goals and one assist. But perhaps the role that Harrington best filled was that of a leader, which Leetham feels he grew into between his junior and senior year.
“Landon was a captain last year as a junior, and this year we unofficially named him the ‘captain’ of the other five captains on the team. He is a natural leader of men. His enthusiasm, work ethic, desire, heart and athleticism make him a natural leader. When our defense lost Greyson Blackwell and Taylor Ruthrauff to injuries, Landon really needed to step up and solidify our defense and his leadership on the back line was tremendous. His growth this year has been his maturity and willingness to accept criticism when it was needed. The Navy is getting a good man in Landon Harrington.”
Marquez was one of Calaveras’ three second-team players. When injuries started to plague Calaveras once league began, Marquez stepped into more of an offensive role and finished his senior season tied for third on the team with five goals and he also dished out two assists.
“His maturity is what impressed me the most this season,” Leetham said of Marquez. “He is the first one to admit that in years past his intensity often went too far and it affected his play and those around him. This season, he grew up not only physically but mentally as well. He was a leader on the field not so much by his scoring, but his tough, yet poised play. Don’t get me wrong, he definitely had some huge goals and assists for us, but his willingness to play defense—in an offensive position—and take on the other team’s talented scorers is what impressed me the most. He was unselfish and did whatever I asked as a coach or what his team asked him to do as well. Another one of our captains and he wore the ‘C’ on his arm with pride.”
Joining Marquez on the second team is Acevedo. Acevedo led Calaveras in goals with seven and also recorded four assists.
“It was exciting and rewarding to see Daniel have the year he had,” Leetham said. “He led our team in scoring and we had been waiting for him to have that ‘breakout’ year which he did. He was another one of our captains but was a quiet leader and let his play do the talking. He is well respected by his teammates and coaches and is one of those players who will be missed a lot.”
Calaveras’ final second team player is Gomes. During his senior season, Gomes scored three times and had a team-high 10 assists. Gomes also handled all the corner kicks for the squad. Along with being a second-team player, Gomes was also named as Calaveras’ Character Award recipient.
When asked why Gomes was the player most deserving of the Character Award, Leetham replied, “What put him over the top though was how he handled himself in our last league game when he was fouled by another player who then threw the ball in his face and then punched him in the face as well. Most would have lost their cool and retaliated but not Logan. He knew if he did, he would have been ejected as well, and also would have thrown fuel on the fire and possibly affected the outcome of the game and future games. His calm demeanor and classiness was on full display and his teammates followed his lead and kept their cool. Logan has all the qualities you want to see in a player who receives the Character Award; maturity, leadership, athleticism, respect, humility, heart, good grades and an all-around good person.”
Bret Harte all-league
Bret Harte did not have any players make the first- or second team. Senior Gio Da Ros was the Character Award recipient. Da Ros finished the season with three goals.
“From the moment Gio set foot on the pitch during preseason conditioning, he exuded a unique and inspiring kind of energy that the entire team coalesced around," Bret Harte head coach Jeff Gouveia said. "Warm and kinetic, Gio’s word of encouragement immediately became the drum beat for Bret Harte’s varsity boys’ team and carried us through the ups and downs, the good and the bad over the course of the entire season. As an Italian foreign exchange student and a senior, we feel fortunate that we had this opportunity to fold him into the program and will remember fondly all that Gio contributed to the 2022-23 high school soccer season.”
Bret Harte had Brayden Bowersox, Brody Burita, Da Ros, Brian Rojas-Torres and Zach Perry make the all-academic team.