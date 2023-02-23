Red Hawks have 5 players make the all-league team
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team had another strong season. It was a season that once again resulted in a trip to the postseason.

The Red Hawks went 6-4 in the Mother Lode League and after winning four in a row to end the league season, Calaveras got the No. 7 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. The Hawks lost in the opening round to No. 2 Riverbank 2-1.

Tanner Wright
Landon Harrington 
Alvin Marquez 
Daniel Acevedo 
Logan Gomes
Gio Da Ros
