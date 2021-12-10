A last-match pin gave Calaveras a 38-30 home win over Tokay

Alberto Molina is a first-year wrestler and it didn’t take him long to be put in an extremely stressful situation.
Calaveras had built a comfortable lead early against Tokay, but that lead quickly dwindled and was cut to two-points heading into the final match of the night. If Molina was defeated, Calaveras would lose in their home gym. The Calaveras senior had to do all he could to make sure that didn’t happen.
It took Molina longer to walk to the center of the mat to begin his match than the actual match took to wrestle. Only 12 seconds after the referee blew his whistle to begin the match, did the same referee slam his hand to the mat to signal a pin for Molina.
Molina’s pin gave Calaveras the 38-30 win over Tokay Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“There was a lot of pressure on me,” said Molina, who was wrestling in the heavyweight division. “I knew that I had to give it 100%. My strategy was to get him a little bit off balance and then attack, strike and flip him.”
The night began with Calaveras’ Cynthia Meza (113 pounds), taking a 4-2 loss. Calaveras got its first points of the night when senior Lexy Beadles (120) picked up a pin in the third period, which put Calaveras ahead 6-2.
“The match was rough, especially at the start,” Beadles said. “In the end, I was able to pull it off. I’m not unhappy, I just can definitely work more on my conditioning.”
Calaveras first-year head coach Andrew Garcia added, “Lexy wrestled really well. She wrestled her match against a pretty tough kid who was competitive. Our conditioning isn’t there yet, but it will be soon and I think Lexy was a star example of that.”
Calaveras’ Cody Ferrante (126) followed Beadles with a pin of his own, which came midway through the second period. Senior Cody Batterton (132) went all six minutes in his match and was able to hold on at the last second for a 7-6 win. After the match, a point was taken off of Calaveras’ side of the scoreboard for a technical foul, but Calaveras still led 14-3.
Tokay got six points with a pin in the 138-pound match, which cut Calaveras’ lead to 14-9. Senior Dominic Boitano picked up a quick pin in the first period in the 145-pound match. After missing his entire junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boitano was happy to be back wrestling inside of his home gym.
“It’s definitely nice to be wrestling at home again,” Boitano said. “It’s a weird feeling being back in the gym and missing all the seniors who were wrestling during my sophomore year and seeing some of them tonight in the stands.”
After Boitano’s pin, Calaveras got a pin from Colton Munniks (152), which extended the home squad’s lead to 26-9. In the 160-pound match, Carlos Meza added his name to the list of Calaveras wrestlers to record a pin and Calaveras’ lead seemed safe at 32-9.
But that’s when momentum started to change. Tokay got wins in the 170-, 182-, 195- and 220-pound matches, which cut Calaveras’ lead to 32-30 with only the heavyweight match remaining. Fortunately for Calaveras, there wasn’t much time to worry, as Molina collected his pin in only 12 seconds.
Garcia wasn’t at all surprised by the performance from Molina and said, “He is one of my hardest workers in the room. He’s all about his intensity every single day. He’s a blessing to have and I knew that he’d step up because he’s made for it.”
Thursday was also the first home victory for Garcia as Calaveras’ head coach. Garcia knows what it takes to be a Calaveras wrestler, as he is a 2017 graduate.
“We wrestled tough,” Garcia said. “I’d like to see more pressure on top and more movement from our feet. But we wrestled tough and that’s all I can ask for.”
Calaveras had its first action of the season on Dec. 4 as part of the Tokay Tournament. Calaveras was only able to fill eight weight classes, and yet finished third overall. Batterton placed first (132); Boitano placed second (152); Garrette Randolph placed third (170); Scott Beadles placed third (182); Munniks place third (152); Lexy Beadles placed fourth (126); Jack Garamendi placed fourth (145); and Cynthia Meza placed fifth (113).
“We wrestled very well,” Garcia said. “We only filled out half of the weight classes and took third in a varsity tournament with 18 other teams, which is pretty big. We showed up ready to wrestle and it was great.”