Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row

LIVINGSTON – Maybe when it’s time to invite teams to the 2023 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras’ invitation might accidentally get lost in the mail.
For the third time since 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020), the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team went undefeated during the three-day event and left as champions. And for the second time in as many years, the Red Hawks knocked off Livingston in the championship game.
Calaveras picked up wins over Ceres, Modesto and Livingston to end 2022 with 12 victories and just four losses.
“We are starting to hit our stride,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It’s benefiting us as a team to learn how to win without Jay (Clifton). Our defense is picking up and we are flowing better and are playing with more aggression. I like where we are headed right now.”
In order to win all three games of the 2022 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras had to do so without senior Jay Clifton, who is still nursing an injury, though he did suit up and participate in warmups against Livingston. The Hawks also played one game without senior Braeden Orlandi and junior Earl Wood.
Without three key players, Calaveras took the opening game of the tournament 58-50 over Ceres. Following the win, Kraig Clifton told his players that the eight-point victory was one of the best wins of the season, considering who was unable to play.
“I was very pleased that we didn’t lose our composure, we stayed with it and did just enough to pull off a big win,” Clifton said.
In Wednesday’s win over Ceres, Calaveras outscored the Bulldogs 18-12 in the opening quarter and got five points from senior Thomas Davison and four points from junior Corbin Curran. The tide started to turn in the second quarter, as Calaveras could only score eight points and Ceres countered with 20. Calaveras trailed 32-26 at halftime.
Freshman Ryan Clifton scored seven of his 13 points in the third quarter and Curran added four more points in the paint. Calaveras scored 13 points in the quarter but still trailed Ceres 43-39 heading into the final eight minutes.
Calaveras started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run with two points from senior Merrick Strange and five points from senior Elijah Malamed. After a Ceres basket, Malamed drained a shot from downtown and senior Noah Cardenas made two free throws to put Calaveras up 51-45.
The Red Hawks took care of business from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, as they went 11 for 13 from the charity stripe and Malamed was a perfect 6 for 6. As a team, Calaveras was 17 for 23 from the line. The Red Hawks were also able to put points on the board from inside the paint, as Curran and Strange combined for 17 points.
“We’ve been pushing for that all year, and we got more of it tonight,” Clifton said. “Hopefully after this, we can continue that and have our full squad back and we’ll be much more difficult to defend.”
Malamed finished the night with a team-high 16 points; Ryan Clifton scored 13; Davison scored five; Cardenas scored seven; Strange scored six; and Curran finished with a season-high 11 points.
On Thursday, Calaveras took on Modesto in the second round and won 63-46. With Orlandi back in the lineup, the Red Hawks scored 20 points in the opening quarter and Orlandi was responsible for five of them, while Ryan Clifton scored seven and Malamed made two shots from 3-point land. Calaveras took a 20-12 lead into the second quarter. Davison scored six of his 17 points in the second quarter with two buckets from behind the arc. Malamed made his third 3-point basket of the night and at the midway point, Calaveras led 37-19.
Modesto showed some fight in the third quarter and outscored Calaveras 20-17. Davison stayed hot by hitting another 3-point basket and making two other shots. Calaveras scored just nine points in the fourth quarter but was able to hold on for the 17-point victory.
“We absolutely destroyed them on the boards,” Clifton said. “We were just animals on the boards and got a lot of second opportunities and we capitalized on them. It was just a good all-around team win and our defense is starting to pick up, too.”
Ryan Clifton scored 13 points; Davison finished with 17; Orlandi scored seven; Cardenas scored two points; Jose de Juan scored two points; Strange scored four points; and Malamed scored a team-high 18 points with four 3-point baskets.
In Friday’s championship game against Livingston, Calaveras came out hot and scored 18 points in the opening quarter. Ryan Clifton and Malamed both made shots from downtown, while Orlandi scored six points and Strange went 4 for 4 from the line. With 2:07 to play in the quarter, Calaveras led 18-6. Calaveras didn’t score another point until 5:10 to play in the second quarter. During that stretch, the Red Hawks got outscored 13-0 and trailed by one.
Even though the lead was gone, Clifton wasn’t concerned, as he expected a tough battle with Livingston.
“I like to get a couple of buckets early, but I don’t necessarily need the lead early,” Clifton said. “I want us to get our flow going because leads are hard to keep, especially against a good team like Livingston. We were stuck at 18 points for what felt like a year-and-a-half.”
Livingston was able to extend its lead to 28-22 with 50 seconds to play in the half, but a basket from junior Jay Morehead and a last-second basket from Malamed cut the deficit to 30-26 at halftime.
Calaveras’ defense took over in the second half and limited Livingston to just six points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth. The Red Hawks trailed 36-34 heading into the fourth quarter and went on a 9-2 run with seven points from Ryan Clifton and two from Orlandi.
Late in the quarter, Livingston cut the Calaveras lead to one, but that’s as close as the Red Hawks got to giving up their advantage on the scoreboard. Ryan Clifton scored two points and Malamed added four in the final two minutes and Calaveras walked off the floor with a 50-47 victory.
This is the second time Calaveras played in a tournament championship game this year and the first time they were able to bring home a trophy.
“It definitely feels good,” Davison said. “It’s nice getting the trophy at the end and knowing that we won when we didn’t have everyone playing. It definitely feels good for sure.”
Ryan Clifton finished with 14 points; Davison scored eight; Orlandi scored eight; Morehead scored two points; Strange finished with six points; and Malamed scored 12.
Malamed was named as the tournament MVP, while Ryan Clifton was an all-tournament player.