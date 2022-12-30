Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now

LIVINGSTON – Maybe when it’s time to invite teams to the 2023 Livingston Holiday Classic, Calaveras’ invitation might accidentally get lost in the mail.

For the third time since 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020), the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team went undefeated during the three-day event and left as champions. And for the second time in as many years, the Red Hawks knocked off Livingston in the championship game.

Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
Red Hawks win the Livingston Holiday Classic for a third year in a row
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.