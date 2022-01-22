Calaveras' dominating defense dooms Bret Harte

Eric Baechler has watched plenty of Calaveras vs. Bret Harte girls’ basketball games and the majority of those have been witnessed from the stands. He got to be closer to the action a few years ago as an assistant coach, but never as the one calling the shots.
For the first time in his head coaching career, Baechler got to feel the rush and excitement of roaming the Calaveras sideline while his team battled against the Bullfrogs. Beachler’s first-ever rivalry game couldn't have gone any better for the first-year head coach, as Calaveras knocked off Bret Harte 59-23 in front of a passionate crowd Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
“It was phenomenal to see both schools come together to support each team,” Baechler said. “It’s so much fun and I’m so glad it’s back and hopefully, it’s here to stay. These kids need this, they really do. Whether it’s a win or a loss; to have everybody together in one place and cheering is just a special moment.”
Calaveras junior Bailie Clark is a three-year varsity starter but missed out on having the experience of playing in a packed gym last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Clark savored against Bret Harte the moment and relished getting to perform in front of a packed gym.
“It definitely motivated us, and it feels nice to be back at it again, especially against our rivals,” Clark said. “We played together as a team, and everybody had a good game tonight.”
Moments before Calaveras took the floor, the lights inside of Mike Flock Gym went out, music started playing, and Calaveras entered the building with glowing necklaces around their necks. As Clark took the floor and the lights turned on, she quickly looked at Bret Harte warming up on the opposite side of the gym. And the first thing she noticed was that one of Bret Harte’s top players, junior Aariah Fox, was nowhere to be seen.
Fox did not play Friday night, much to the dismay of the Bret Harte fans and to Clark.
“The first thing I said when we ran out was, ‘Where is Aariah?’ I always love competing against those girls and we’ve been competing since middle school,” Clark said. “It’s always been fun and not seeing her out there; I feel that she could have made a difference for them.”
Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid did not find out that he would be without one of his top players until midday on Friday. Not having Fox on the floor was a major blow to the Bullfrogs.
“We just found out today and mentally it got to them and kind of got our morale down,” Reid said. “They tried to fight, but it’s just different with Aariah out there. Her dynamics are a lot different and that helps a lot having her out there.”
Even without Fox, Bret Harte was able to stick with Calaveras for much of the opening quarter. After baskets from senior Bullfrog Ally Stoy and sophomore Chase Silva, the game was tied at 9-9 with 1:02 to play in the quarter. Calaveras took the lead with 3-point baskets from the junior duo of Brooke Nordahl and Laney Koepp and never looked back. At the end of the first quarter, Calaveras led 15-9.
Calaveras (18-3, 4-0 MLL) took the game over for good in the second quarter by outscoring the Bullfrogs 14-1. Calaveras’ defense forced numerous turnovers and Bret Harte couldn't figure out a way to stop the bleeding.
“We threw the ball away too much,” Reid said. “We were a little too nervous at the top with the ball and we were kind of running away from the ball a little bit and that happens when you play against a team like this. We were looking for some players to step up and they didn’t step up, but they’ll step up next game.”
Heading into the third quarter, Calaveras had a 29-10 lead. Calaveras’ defensive pressure continued, which resulted in senior Madison Clark recording a number of steals and breakaway layups. As a team, Calaveras collected 28 steals.
“When we were running our 1-3-1, they were definitely uncomfortable and threw the ball away a lot more,” Calaveras’ Nordahl said.
Calaveras scored 18 points in the third quarter and limited the Bullfrogs to just five. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Bret Harte 12-8 for the 59-23 win.
“It’s definitely tough, but at the end of the day, I think if we worked better as a team, then I think we would have been OK,” Stoy said.
Every player on Calaveras’ team recorded points in the victory, but it was the play of Koepp that had Baechler excited following the win.
“She’s capable of so many great things and it was phenomenal to watch,” Baechler said about Koepp, who finished with nine points. “I’m so proud of her. She’s one of the hardest working players that we’ve got, and her attitude is right on point. She’s a great team player and it was so awesome to see all those things come together. Her opportunity came up and she took advantage of it.”
For Calaveras, Madison Clark finished with a team-high 12 points and had four rebounds, two assists and seven steals; Nordahl had nine points, two rebounds, two steals and one block; Koepp had nine points and three steals; Bailie Clark scored nine points, pulled down two rebounds, had one assist, collected five steals and had two blocks; senior Sierra Lowry had six points, four boards and five steals; senior Randi Adams scored four points, pulled down two rebounds, three steals and two blocks; junior Jordynn Peterson scored four points, had five rebounds and one block; Ginger Scheidt had two points; junior Madyson Bernasconi had two points, two rebounds and two steals; and senior Paytin Curran scored two points, two rebounds, and one steal.
For Bret Harte (12-6, 2-2 MLL), Stoy scored a team-high 12 points; Silva scored four points; junior Ashlin Arias scored three points; while junior CJ DesBouillons and sophomore Makenna Tutthill each scored two points in the loss.
“It was good for us to play against a team like this to see how aggressive we are supposed to play,” Reid said. “Our girls are smart enough to where they will have learned a lot from this game tonight. I let them know right after the game to remember this game as a learning tool. They’ll be fine. This is a good group.”