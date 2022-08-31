Bullfrogs fall to Argonaut for first loss of the season
The Argonaut Mustangs have been tough on the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team for a number of years and Tuesday afternoon was no exception. The Bullfrogs lost their first match of the 2022 season in their first of two meetings against Argonaut. Bret Harte fell to the Mustangs 175-220 Tuesday afternoon at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.

“They did really well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about the performance from her team. “It was a very tough match, but they scored well.”

