Bullfrogs fall to Argonaut for first loss of the season

The Argonaut Mustangs have been tough on the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team for a number of years and Tuesday afternoon was no exception. The Bullfrogs lost their first match of the 2022 season in their first of two meetings against Argonaut. Bret Harte fell to the Mustangs 175-220 Tuesday afternoon at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.
“They did really well,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said about the performance from her team. “It was a very tough match, but they scored well.”
Bret Harte was led by senior Mackenzie Carroll, who shot a 45; senior Carly Hickman and sophomore Maggie Kristoff each shot a 56; senior Makenna Robertson carded a 63; and senior Caroline Krpan finished the afternoon with a 65. Argonaut’s Lily Stern and Ashley Rouen each shared medalist honors by shooting a 40.
Bret Harte (2-1) will look to get back into the win column when it returns to its home course to take on the Sonora Wildcats at 3 p.m., on Thursday at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.