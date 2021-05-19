Big inning too much for Bullfrogs to overcome

One big inning was all it took to hand the Bret Harte High School baseball team another loss. In a 9-3 defeat to Amador Tuesday afternoon in Sutter Creek, it was a six-run third inning that was the difference in the game.
Bret Harte scored one run to begin the contest, but Amador responded with one in the bottom of the frame and one more in the second to take a 2-1 lead. In the top of the third, the Bullfrogs tied it up at 2-2, but gave up six in the bottom of the inning. Amador scored once more in the bottom of the sixth, while Bret Harte got one final run in the top of the seventh.
Bret Harte junior Erik Trent had two hits, one of which was a double, stole three bags and knocked in two runs; junior Kenny Scott went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, stole two bases and drew one walk; senior Kaden Herzog went 1 for 3 with an RBI, walked and stole a base; and senior Caden Ding went 1 for 4 and stole a bag.
Bret Harte freshman Walker Mauer started on the hill and took the loss. Mauer went 2.1 innings, giving up seven hits, eight runs, seven earned, with two walks and two strikeouts. Junior Austin Broglio pitched 3.2 innings of relief, giving up two hits, one unearned run, with two walks.
Bret Harte (2-9 Mother Lode League) will host Amador at 4 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.