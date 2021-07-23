2001 in review: The world changed forever 20 years ago

For the first nine months and 10 days of 2001, life felt normal like it always had. But on Sept. 11, 2001, the world changed forever. A terrorist attack on the World Trade Center buildings in New York City, along with the Pentagon were committed by the hijacking of four commercial planes. Three of the planes struck buildings, while one crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
The attacks on 9/11 yielded the greatest loss of lives in world history for any single terrorist attack. In all, the attacks claimed 2,996 lives and wounded over 6,000. Only 18 people were found alive in the rubble of the World Trade Center. During the cleanup, crews found 65,000 personal items, including 437 watches and 144 wedding rings, which were returned to the rightful families.
The cost to clean up the World Trade Center complex was $750 million and took crews 3.1 million man hours to clear all the rubble, and 1.8 million tons of wreckage was hauled away. It wasn’t until December that firefighters could extinguish the flames from the attack.
Of course, other things took place in 2001, but nothing compares to what took place on Sept. 11.
Technology was pricey in 2001, as a PlayStation 2 cost $299.97, a Game Boy Advance cost $89.97, and the iPod (first generation) was a cool $399. And the price of pizza wasn’t expensive, unless it was Pizza Hut delivering to the International Space Station, in which case it cost more than $1 million.
George W. Bush was inaugurated as president, Barry Bonds hit 73 home runs, and Renee Zellweger was in the bathroom when Hugh Grant called her up for a Golden Globe Award. And in a case of better late than never, 20 people accused of witchcraft during Salem witch trials in 1692-93 were all found innocent.
In 2001, George Harrison, Dale Earnhardt, Joey Ramone, Jack Lemmon and Anthony Quinn died. And the top baby names were Emily, Madison, Hannah, Ashley, Alexis, Jacob, Michael, Matthew, Joshua, Chris and Topher.
Now, let’s take a look back at what took place in the Calaveras County sports world of 2001.
WINTER
CALAVERAS BOYS’ BASKETBALL – Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 67-54 to start MLL play. The loss was the 13th in a row for Calaveras against Bret Harte. JoJo Hernandez and Anthony Rodriguez led Calaveras with 19 points each. Calaveras then beat Brookside Christian, who joined the MLL in 2001, 66-58. Kenny McIntuf scored 24 points and had 10 boards. Calaveras held on by four to beat Linden 54-50, but then dropped the next game 62-54 to Summerville. Calaveras topped Brookside Christian 72-45 to improve to 4-3 in league play. Calaveras took care of Linden 88-55 to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Calaveras lost to Bret Harte 70-59 to snap a three-game winning streak. The season ended with Calaveras going 5-7, but qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 1991 and took on Marysville in the opening round and lost 62-43. Rodriguez and McIntuf were all-league players.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – The 2001 MLL season began with Calaveras knocking off Bret Harte 56-46 in the league opener. Sarah Busi led the way with 16 points, while Sandy Fikes scored 13 and had 11 boards, and Lindy Winkler had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Winkler then scored 24 in a non-league, 65-53 win over Waldorf. Calaveras had no problem with Linden, beating the Lions 72-17 with 19 points from Fikes and 15 from Busi. Calaveras lost its first game of MLL play 54-47 to Amador, but then knocked off Summerville 60-42.
Calaveras beat Argonaut 52-28 before falling to Bret Harte 46-44, despite 14 points from Fikes. Calaveras blasted Brookside Christian 70-8 and Winkler scored a game-high 20. After beating Linden 72-28, Calaveras fell into third place with a 76-51 loss to Amador. Calaveras (9-3) hosted Del Oro in the opening round of the playoffs and got a 49-46 victory. Calaveras’ season came to an end the following round with a 62-60 loss to Patterson. Busi, Christine Wilson and Winkler each scored 12 points in the loss. Busi, Fikes and Winkler were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ BASKETBALL – The start of league play couldn’t have been any sweeter for the Bullfrogs, as they beat Calaveras 67-54. Eric Rucker and Brandon Russell combined for 45 points and 22 rebounds in the win. Bret Harte beat Amador 52-48 with 11 points from Russell and Mark Jenkins before knocking off the defending champion Summerville Bears 81-61 and Russell scored a game-high 28 points. Russell then scored 44 in a 98-56 win over Argonaut, which was followed by an 85-76 win over Linden.
The Bullfrogs were handed their first league loss 67-51, courtesy of Amador, but rebounded with an 85-72 win over Summerville. After beating Argonaut 59-52, Bret Harte beat Calaveras for the 14th-straight time 70-59. The Bullfrogs finished the league season 11-1 and shared the league title with Amador. Bret Harte hosted Golden Sierra in the opening round of the playoffs and picked up an easy 83-52 win. The Bullfrogs rolled to a 71-60 win over Encina. Bret Harte’s season ended with a 54-51 loss to Christian Brothers.
Ricker was the co-MVP of the MLL, while Russell was the co-Most Outstanding Player. Bret Harte’s Nick Bergstorm and Ken Steeley were all-league players, while head coach Jerry Rucker was the co-Coach of the Year.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL – The Bullfrogs began the 2001 league season with a 56-46 loss to Calaveras. Bri Bales scored 12 points, while Kristy Morris and Jacey Bray each pulled down eight rebounds. Bret Harte rebounded with a 64-52 win over Amador, and Kate Wooster led the way with 19 points and Emily Middleton had 14. The Bullfrogs then knocked off Summerville 74-28. Tes Soracco scored 14 points and Kim Rucker added 10. Kristy Morris scored 30 in a 90-21 win over Argonaut. The Bullfrogs stayed hot with an 83-4 thrashing of Brookside Christian with 18 points from Sarah Barnett. Morris scored 18 and Bray added 13 in a 79-12 thrashing of Linden.
Bret Harte got revenge against Calaveras by beating the rival school 46-44. Middleton had 11 points and Bray pulled down 10 rebounds. After a 58-47 win over Amador, a 10th-straight league title was within reach. Bret Harte improved to 8-1 in league play with a 67-35 win over Summerville. After beating Argonaut 59-22, Bret Harte clinched the league title with a 77-8 win over Brookside.
Bret Harte (11-1) finished the league season with a 63-8 win over Linden and opened up the Division IV playoffs at home against Central Catholic. The Bullfrogs picked up their 15th-straight home playoff win by beating Central Catholic 61-30. Bales scored 13 points and Soracco added nine. Bret Harte then knocked off Ripon 58-44 to stay alive in the postseason. The Bullfrogs beat Amador 55-47 to advance to the section championship, only to fall to St. Mary’s 65-30.
Bret Harte lost in the NorCal playoffs 42-30 to Sacred Heart. Morris and Middleton were co-MVPs, while Bailes, Wooster and Soracco were all-league players. Head coach Steve Koehler was the Coach of the Year.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ SOCCER – After losing to Bret Harte 5-0 to begin league play, Calaveras bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Argonaut with two goals from freshman Alisha Bledsoe. The wins were hard to come by, which included a 2-1 loss to Summerville, with the only Calaveras goal coming from Celeste Bitler-Garamendi. Calaveras was able to celebrate after a 2-1 win over Argonaut, with all the scoring coming from Alisha Bledsoe. Calaveras got its third league win with a 2-0 shutout of Linden, with Alicia Mendoza and Bledsoe scoring the two goals. Calaveras finished the year 3-7 in league play with a 1-0 loss to Bret Harte in the final game of the season. Bledsoe, Sara Enwald and Grace Chambers were all-league players.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ SOCCER – Ashley Borelli recorded a hat trick in the first game of the league season, which ended in a 5-0 Bullfrog win over Calaveras. Candi Lopes and Chelsea Ingber also scored in the win. Bret Harte lost a 2-1 matchup with Summerville, as Borelli scored the only Bullfrog goal. Ingber scored three goals and Camille Conrad combined for five goals in an 8-0 shutout of Argonaut. After losing 6-1 to Amador, the Bullfrogs got shutout 1-0 by Summerville. The Bullfrogs blanked Argonaut 3-0 with goals from Lopes, Heather Lovett and Ingber. Bret Harte beat Calaveras 1-0 in the final game of the season and ended the year 4-5-1. Borelli, Lindsay Bowman and Lopes were all-league members.
CALAVERAS WRESTLING – For Calaveras wrestling, 2001 began with a convincing 54-15 win over Amador with pins from Thomas Fragoza, Jeremy Bersola, Kyle Flinn, Dan Rios, Deniz Acikbas and Troy Baker. Calaveras took first at its own Gordon Hay Invitational for the second time in three years. Calaveras remained unbeaten in league competition with a 66-13 win over Linden, which put the squad at 4-0 in league. Calaveras put a stamp on its perfect league season with a 50-13 win over Bret Harte. Calaveras then went on to win another section championship by defeating Colfax 42-28 in Division III action.
Calaveras took first at the MLL tournament with 241 points, which broke the previous record of 227.5, which was set by Calaveras in 1982. Calaveras then won the small-schools section championship. Thomas Fragoza and Jeremiah Bersola both qualified for the state championship and combined for three wins.
BRET HARTE WRESTLING – The Bullfrogs started hot in 2001 with a win over Linden (54-24) and Argonaut (63-15) on the same night. T.J. Dillashaw, Tim Beck, Jake Benton, Josh Grimes, Dustin Alkema, Vern Shuman, Greg Sherrow and Jeff Pease all picked up pins. Bret Harte improved to 3-0 with a 57-15 win over Summerville. For the first time since 1972, Bret Harte lost to Amador. The 40-36 loss pushed Bret Harte’s league record to 4-1. Bret Harte dropped to 4-2 after a 50-13 loss to Calaveras. Bret Harte took third at the MLL tournament and Alkema won his third MLL individual title.
SPRING
CALAVERAS BASEBALL – Andy Wathen started the 2001 season by striking out 15 and throwing a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over Modesto Christian. Later in the year, Calaveras debuted their new home field at the San Andreas Community Park and, in their first home game, beat Denair 2-1. Heading into league play, key returners for Calaveras consisted of Joe Frater, Matt Kubat and Chris Long. Calaveras beat Linden 7-2 to start league play. Calaveras improved to 3-2 with an 8-4 win over Bret Harte.
After missing time due to an injury, Wathen returned to throw a five-inning perfect game to lead Calaveras to a 10-0 win over Summerville. On his 18th birthday, Chris Long drove in six runs in a 10-1 win over Argonaut, which clinched a playoff spot for Calaveras. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 9-2 in the final regular season game. Calaveras lost to Golden Sierra 8-1 in the opening round of the playoffs. Matt Kubat, Joe Frater, Chris Long, JoJo Hernandez, Travis Craven and Andy Wathen were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BASEBALL – Bret Harte looked to improve from a two-win league season in 2000 and was leaning on returning players Nick Bergstorm, Scott Detrick, Eric Rucker and Steve Svedsen, along with newcomers Anthony Bennett, J.T. Ulyatt, Travis Emerson and Chatom Arkin. The Bullfrogs lost to Argonaut 2-1 to start league play, despite a solo home run from Bergstorm. Bret Harte then lost to Amador 25-0 and 10-0 to Linden. Bret Harte got its first league win by beating Brookside Christian 3-2, but then lost to Calaveras 8-4.
After two wins over Summerville and an 11-1 win over Argonaut, excitement was flowing for the Bullfrogs, who had a league record of 4-6. Even after a 12-2 win over Brookside, Bret Harte’s playoff hopes were dashed when Calaveras beat Argonaut the same day. Bret Harte’s season ended in a 9-2 loss to Calaveras and the Bullfrogs finished league play 5-7. Nick Bergstorm, Travis Emerson, Jed Jenkins and Chatom Arkin were selected to the all-league team.
CALAVERAS SOFTBALL – Calaveras unveiled its new softball field in the spring of 2001 and picked up a 2-0 win over Escalon in the home opener. Returning players Lindsay Gillick, Danielle Barrios, Ashley Brucklacher, Sarah Busi, Lindy Winkler were asked to lead the squad when league play began. Calaveras was shutout by Linden 4-0 to begin the league season. After going 0-4 in league play, Calaveras got its first win by beating Bret Harte 6-0. Calaveras then smacked Summerville 10-0 behind a strong pitching performance by sophomore Sara Overmier. In the final game of the year, Winkler scored three times in a 6-4 win over Bret Harte. Calaveras finished the league season 5-7 and missed the playoffs. Winkler, Brett McKinney, Overmier and Danielle Barrios were all-league players.
BRET HARTE SOFTBALL – Returning to the Bret Harte diamond in 2001 was Kristy Morris, Jessica Self and Jacey Bray and newcomers Candi Lopes and freshman K.C. Seiler, and the Bullfrogs had a new coach in Nikki Pascual. Bret Harte dropped its league opener to Argonaut 2-1 in extra innings. Bret Harte got its first league win by beating Linden 2-1 behind a three-hitter by Self. Bret Harte got its second league win, again by beating Linden, this time 4-1. Bales and Stephani Artiaga each went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Bret Harte finished the season with a 6-4 loss to Calaveras and the Bullfrogs final league record was 3-8. Bales, Amy Justice and Morris were all-league players.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ GOLF – Calaveras looked to take the MLL title away from Bret Harte and was led by head coach Mike Flock and seniors Kevin Wentworth, Jeremiah Ballinger, Chase Meyers and Ryan Saccamono. Calaveras began league play with a 196-208 road win over Linden. Calaveras took care of Bret Harte 178-186, which was the best round of golf in school history. Wentworth led Calaveras with a 3-under par round of 32. Calaveras ended the first round of MLL play with a perfect 6-0 record.
At the MLL midseason tournament, Calaveras took first by shooting a 383, which was a new league record for 18 holes. In a 176-248 win over Summerville, Calaveras set a new league record for lowest score in a nine-hole round. The previous record of 177 was held by the 1992 Amador team. Calaveras stayed perfect with a 192-201 road win over Bret Harte. Calaveras finished league play with a perfect 10-0 record. At the league tournament, Calaveras took first overall with a score of 398. Chris Scott was the MLL MVP, while Wentworth and Chad Vera were all-league members.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ GOLF – League play for Bret Harte began with a 223-274 win over Argonaut. Senior Chris Hall and freshman Chris Boucher tied for medalist honors by shooting a 41. The Bullfrogs stayed perfect in league play by beating Linden 217-255. Bret Harte fell to 4-1 in league play with a 178-186 loss to Calaveras. Bret Harte ended the first round of league play with a 5-1 record. At the midseason tournament, Bret Harte placed fifth overall. Bret Harte’s league record fell to 7-2 with a 192-201 loss to Calaveras. Bret Harte placed second at the MLL tournament. Hall and Allan Ramorini were all-league golfers.
SWIMMING – Calaveras and Bret Harte swam at the same meets in 2001. In the first meet of the season against Central Catholic, Bret Harte got wins from Blair Helvey, Chelsey Hawkins, Katie Bird and Rosalee Sellick. Winners for Calaveras were Jeff Amestoy and Joe Bridges. Calaveras and Bret Harte later took on Amador and Argonaut in a four-way meet. For Bret Harte, Sellick took first. And Calaveras’ boys took first in the 200-medley relay. No Bret Harte or Calaveras swimmers qualified for sections following the league championship meet.
CALAVERAS TENNIS – Heading into the 2001 season, Calaveras tennis was led by Vince Bicocca, Matt Noriega-Saito and Emily Williams. Calaveras lost the first match of league play to Summerville 5-1 and then lost to Bret Harte by the same score. After a few more losses, Calaveras had a league record of 0-5. For the first time in two years, Calaveras finally got a victory, and it came by beating Amador 4-3, but then lost to Bret Harte 5-1. Calaveras’ season ended with a league record of 1-11. Bicocca was Calaveras’ lone all-league member.
BRET HARTE TENNIS – Nick Triolo, Warren Jordan, Lindsay Bowman and MarjaLiisa Magnuson were all key players on Bret Harte’s 2001 squad. The Bullfrogs beat Calaveras 5-1 in the first match of league play. Bret Harte then knocked off Summerville 4-2. Bret Harte took sole possession of first place with a 4-2 win over Amador. After beating Summerville for a second time, Bret Harte lost back-to-back matches to Argonaut. The Bullfrogs got back to their winning ways with a 5-1 victory over Calaveras.
Bret Harte finished the league season with a record of 9-3 and clinched a playoff spot. In the opening round of the playoffs, Bret Harte beat Vanden 4-1. In the Division III quarterfinals, Bret Harte beat Colfax 4-1. In the semifinals, Bret Harte fell to Escalon 3-2. Bowman and Triolo were all-league players.
CALAVERAS TRACK – Returning to the Calaveras track team in 2001 were Andy Trinkle, Natalie Karr, Megan Cleland, Lindsey Smith, Jenn Bianchi, Maggie Erbeck, Krista Bayers and Troy Baker. Calaveras’ boys’ squad placed fourth at the league finals, while the girls finished second. For the girls, Bayers was the lone gold medal winner, as she placed first in the pole vault. Bayers, Karr, Katie Olsen, Heather McTeer, Lindsey Smith and Ebreck advanced to subsections. For the boys, Baker took first in the shot put, and Nathan Adams placed first in the discus. Qualifying for subsection was Baker, Ben Karr, Adams and Casey Cleland. Moving on from subsections was Baker and Karr. Baker then qualified for the state championship but didn’t place.
BRET HARTE TRACK – Bret Harte’s Courtney Shires, Kevin Luyster, Seanna Martin, Jill Semenza, Byron Fiscus, Kenny Luyster and Sarah Barnett were all key returners to the 2001 Bret Harte track team. Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ track teams won the 2001 MLL championship. Bret Harte’s boy’s championship was the first league title since 1993. Kevin Luyster was named the Most Outstanding Athlete of the Meet after winning gold medals in the triple jump, the 200- 400- and 1,600-meter relay. Warner, Fiscus, Brain Morris, Luyster, Keven Luyster, Sinisa Vukovic, Elevi, Scharf and Robert Messer qualified for the subsections. Advancing from the subsections was Kevin and Kenny Luyster.
For the girls, Bret Harte set four new league records, while Seanna Martin and Courtney Shires were named the Most Outstanding Athletes of the meet. Martin won four gold medals during the meet. Barnett, Thompson, Martin, Lauterbach, Rene Baca, Engstorm, Johnston, Cizmich, Smith, Shires, Megan Shires, Wooster and Rebecca Johnson qualified for the subsections. Advancing from the subsections were Courtney Shires, Martin, Engstorm, Lauterbach, Barnett, Smith and Megan Shires. Courtney Shires and Martin qualified for the state championships but didn’t place.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL – Calaveras had seven starters, including MLL MVP Matt Kubat, returning to the gridiron for the 2001 season. Other key returners were Troy Baker, Matt Zahniser, Deniz Acikbas, Nathan Adams, David Giles, Greg Williams, Ryan Williams, Dan Hendrix, Kyle Flinn, Eddie Moreno, Kyle Dougherty and Logan Fredrick. Calaveras began the season with a 38-0 win over Mariposa. Williams rushed for 86 yards, 70 of which came on a touchdown run. Williams also scored on a 70-yard punt return. Calaveras then shutout Golden Sierra 29-0. Andy Trinkle rushed for 161 yards and Hendrix had 106 yards receiving. Quarterback Josh Thornburg threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
In the home opener, Calaveras beat River City 42-0. Trinkle rushed for 144 yards and Kubat followed with 82 yards. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 347 yards and held River City to only 51. Behind four rushing touchdowns from Williams, Calaveras beat Linden 48-6 in the league opener. Thornburg connected with Flinn for a 64-yard score. Calaveras then topped Brookside Christian 70-0, with 42 points coming in the first quarter.
Calaveras’ perfect season came to an end with a 21-14 loss to Amador. Following the loss, Calaveras shutout Summerville 26-0 in Tuolumne and got touchdowns from Trinkle, Kubat, Frederick and Thornburg. Calaveras rolled Argonaut 35-6 and improved to 3-1 in league play, but with a Summerville loss to Amador, there would be no shot for Calaveras to get the No. 1 playoff seed. On homecoming night, Stephanie Truelsen was crowned queen and Calaveras beat Bret Harte 55-14. Calaveras finished the league season 5-1 and 7-1 overall. In the opening round of the playoffs, Calaveras lost to Vanden 42-14. Trinkle was named the MLL MVP, while Kubat and Adams were named the co-Defensive Players of the Year and Baker was the Lineman of the Year. Williams, Fredricks, Moreno, Marcias, Thornburg and Casey Cleland were all-league players.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL – With only 22 players suiting up, Bret Harte looked to win games and keep its players healthy in 2001. Key returning players were Tyler Meyo, Travis Emerson, Billy Heinle, Brent Warner, Greg Sherrow, Kyle Thompson, Justin Mathews, Cody Menefee, Blair Helvey and Brandon Dillashaw. The Bullfrogs got shut out by Livingston 33-0 to begin the season. Bret Harte bounced back with a 52-22 trouncing of Gustine, which was played at Calaveras High School due to a water shortage caused by the Darby Fire. The next week, Bret Harte fumbled the ball six times in a 14-8 loss to Riverbank. Heinle scored Bret Harte’s only touchdown.
In the league opener, Bret Harte scored 24 points in the second half to beat Argonaut 30-8. Bret Harte got touchdowns from Emerson, Warner, Thompson and Sherrow. On homecoming night, Bret Harte beat Linden 30-7 and Kate Darby was crowned homecoming queen. The following week, Bret Harte lost to Summerville 35-16 in Angels Camp. Bret Harte smacked Brookside Christian 59-8. Matt Stott was the leading rusher, totaling 114 yards. Warner had three touchdowns, two of which came from interceptions. Bret Harte’s season ended with a 55-14 road loss to Calaveras. Bret Harte went 5-5 overall and 3-3 in league play. Justin Matthews, Sherrow, Emerson, Dillashaw, Warner, Bill Heinle and Jake Ziehlke were all-league players.
CALAVERAS VOLLEYBALL – The Mother Lode League season began for Calaveras with a 3-0 win over Brookside Christian. Christine Wilson, Ashley Gleason and Kristy Morrell each had four kills to lead their team. Calaveras suffered its first league loss by losing to Bret Harte 3-0. Calaveras fell to 2-3 in league play after a 3-1 loss to Linden. Whitnay Gillick and Wilson led the way offensively.
Calaveras got a much-needed win over Bret Harte, topping the Bullfrogs in four sets. Morrell had six aces and Gillick had 19 assists, while Wilson led the way with five blocks and Winkler had 12 kills. Calaveras continued to play good volleyball and beat Argonaut 3-0 to improve to 5-4 in league play. Calaveras lost its final game of the season 3-2 to Summerville. Winkler had 20 assists and five kills. Calaveras reached the playoffs but lost in the first round to Hughson. Winkler and Wilson were all-league players.
BRET HARTE VOLLEYBALL – After knocking off Ripon Christian, Bret Harte volleyball improved to 2-1 with a four-set victory over Livingston. Natalie Kramer had eight kills, Libby Krayk had 22 assists and Jacey Bray had 29 of Bret Harte’s 91 digs. Bret Harte began league play with a 3-1 win over Amador. Tawnie Lee had 10 kills, while Krayk and Kim Rucker followed behind with seven. The strong play continued against Calaveras, as the Bullfrogs won 3-0. Kramer had nine kills and 10 digs, Lee had 11 assists and Bray was 10 for 10 serving with four aces.
Bret Harte lost its first league match 3-0 to Linden. Bray led the Bullfrogs with six kills. The Bullfrogs picked up a win over Brookside Christian and then lost to Summerville, which pushed their league record to 3-2. Bret Harte got back in the win column with a 3-0 topping of Argonaut. After losing to Amador in five sets, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras in four sets. Kramer had nine kills and Bray followed with five. Bret Harte dropped its third straight, this time to Linden and its league record fell to 4-5.
The Bullfrogs snapped their losing streak by beating Brookside Christian. Heather Taylor had four kills, Bray had four kills and went 23 for 23 serving with 15 aces. In the final home game of the year, Bret Harte lost to Summerville 3-0. Kramer had five kills and Bray had five kills and 10 digs. The Bullfrogs finished the season by beating Argonaut 3-0 and ended the MLL season with a record of 6-6. Bret Harte lost in the opening round of the playoffs to Escalon. Kramer had 11 kills and Bray had 10 kills and 10 digs, while Krayk had 16 assists. Kramer, Tawnie Lee and Bray were all-league players.
CALAVERAS GIRLS’ GOLF – Calaveras lost early league matches to both Linden and Bret Harte. In the loss to Linden, Rachel Mullen had the lowest score for Calaveras (63). Against Bret Harte, Calaveras lost 297-359. Tanya Dirks shot a 67 and Lindsay Cranston carded a 67. Many of Calaveras’ losses came via forfeit, as they often didn’t have enough players to compete. Calaveras finished its season by placing third at the Mother Lode League tournament. Mullen shot a 123 and qualified for the subsections.
BRET HARTE GIRLS’ GOLF – In their first meeting with Calaveras, Bret Harte won 297-359. After beating Linden 284-290, the Bullfrogs improved to 4-1 in league play. The Bullfrogs were led by Kim Artiaga, K.C. Seiler, Kate Darby, Alexis Henry and Krystal Thompson. Bret Harte continued to win and pushed its league record to 6-1 following a forfeit by Amador. Bret Harte rolled through the rest of the league and won another league title. At the league tournament, Thompson shot a match-low 93, while Seiler followed with a 114. Artiaga, Seiler and Thompson were all-league members.
CALAVERAS CROSS COUNTRY – It was going to be difficult for Calaveras cross country to take a league title away from Bret Harte, but Natalie Karr, Erin Frier, Sean Bennett and Andrew Kilbreth tried their best. Calaveras was unable to win a league title, but Karr and Frier placed in the top 10 at the subsection race. Karr finished in 20:29 and Frier finished in 20:49. At the section championship, Karr placed seventh (20:54) and Frier placed eighth out of 65 runners. Karr advanced to the state championship and finished 27th out of 142 runners with a time of 19:42.
BRET HARTE CROSS COUNTRY – In 2000, Bret Harte’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams won the Mother Lode League title and both squads were primed to repeat in 2001. For the girls’ team, Seanna Martin, Jill Semenza, Julie Lauterbach, Katie Kane, Mallory Wallace, Gia Cizmich and Stephanie Stewart had dreams of not only a league title, but another section championship. As for the boys, Brian Morris was the main returner, along with Erik Aradal, Zak Staben, Josh Rice and Wes Bruce.
Bret Harte’s girls’ team won the 2001 Mother Lode League championship, while the boys were unable to repeat and lost the title to Summerville. Martin took first at the league championship, finishing in 19:27. The girls took first at subsections, with Martin taking second and Semenza placing third. The lady Bullfrogs then captured the section championship. Martin placed first overall (19:08), Semenza placed second (19:27), Steward placed ninth (21:08) and Wallace finished 10th. Bret Harte’s girls’ squad entered the state championship as the third ranked team and finished fifth overall on a rainy afternoon. Martin finished seventh overall (19:06) and took home a medal. Semenza placed 14th and Julie Lauterbach placed 34th.
CALAVERAS BOYS’ SOCCER – Calaveras opened its 2001 season with a 4-3 win over Central Catholic with goals from Ryan Rush, Leland Bledsoe and Phil Jacobson. Calaveras beat Livingston 8-1 with two goals from Rush and Jacobson and one from Bledsoe, Jose Vargas, David Coggin and Gavin Montgomery. Early in league play, Calaveras and Bret Harte played to a 1-1 tie, with Calaveras’ lone goal coming from Coggin.
After three straight losses, Calaveras tied Summerville 3-3. Bledsoe, Brian Walters and Matt Bicocca scored the three Calaveras goals. Calaveras got its first league win by beating Bret Harte 2-1. Calaveras finished league play with a 2-1 win over Summerville and finished the year with a 2-6-2 league record. Aaron Sandifer, David Gonzalez and John Kohring were all-league players.
BRET HARTE BOYS’ SOCCER – After losing to Sonora 5-0 to begin the 2001 season, Bret Harte beat Hughson 6-1. In the five-goal victory, the Bullfrog got scores from Geovanni Zamudio, Aaron Elevi, Neil Taylor, Jose Jimenez. In the league opener, Bret Harte and Amador played to a 0-0 draw. The ties continued, as Bret Harte and Calaveras played to a 1-1 draw. Billy Christian scored Bret Harte’s only goal. In a 2-1 loss to Linden, Bret Harte lost senior defender David Geurin for the season with a broken foot.
Bret Harte got its first league win with a 2-0 victory over Summerville. Elevi and Zamudio scored Bret Harte’s goals. Another tie came Bret Harte’s way, this time 1-1 against Argonaut with the lone goal coming from Zamudio. Another tie happened the following game, as Bret Harte and Amador ended their game 0-0. Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 2-1 in a rivalry matchup. After ties and losses, Bret Harte beat Linden 5-1 with Zamudio scoring four times. The Bullfrogs then beat Summerville 5-0 to keep its playoff hopes alive with a league record of 3-2-4. Those hopes were dashed following a 2-1 loss to Argonaut. Russell Kramer, John Aitken and Chad Hawkins were all-league players.
WHAT'S NEXT
Next week we’ll go back 30 years to 1991.