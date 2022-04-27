In tight Mother Lode League standings, Bret Harte picks up an important win

The Bret Harte High School golf team stayed at the top of the Mother Lode League standings by picking up a big home victory over the Sonora Wildcats. The Bullfrogs clinched their 11th win of the season following a 235-247 victory over Sonora Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte freshman Eli Weidmann continued his outstanding rookie season by once again earning medalist honors by shooting a match-low 39; Chance Herndon shot a 44; Troy Dragomanovich carded a 49; Xander Buteau shot a 51; and Jakob Bouma finished the day by shooting a 52.
Bret Harte (11-2 MLL) will take on Amador at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Ione. The Bullfrogs will have one more match before the Mother Lode League tournament, which will be against Argonaut (11-2 MLL) at 3 p.m. on May 3 at Greenhorn Creek Resort. The Mother Lode League tournament will be on May 5 in Angels Camp.