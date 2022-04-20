Calaveras shoots its lowest round of golf in win over Summerville

The Calaveras High School golf team picked up its second Mother Lode League win of the season on the same day it also shot its lowest round of the year. Calaveras beat the Summerville Bears 284-302 on Wednesday afternoon at Teleli Golf Club in Sonora.
“This was our best round of the season,” Calaveras head coach Rick Behler said. “It was a good round for Billy Peterson, and we had four guys breaking 60, so we had some real positives.”
Summerville freshman Jesse Verheul earned medalist honors by shooting a 38. As for Calaveras, Billy Peterson led his team by shooting a 50; Mason Neelens shot a 56; Logan Peterson carded a 57; Dominic Boitano shot a 59; and Merrick Strange shot a 62.
The win pushes Calaveras’ overall record to 2-8.