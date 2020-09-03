Columbia basketball team takes practice outside to prepare for season

Columbia College’s Oak Pavilion has had a number of facelifts in the past couple of years. From new hardwood floors, with fresh paint and decals, to fancy scoreboards on both ends of the court, Oak Pavilion is one of the premier venues in the Central Valley Conference.
And yet, with all that has been done to improve Oak Pavilion, the Columbia basketball team has found a new, temporary home that isn’t inside the friendly confines of its home gym. Because of health and safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the basketball team will not be practicing on a basketball court, but rather, a tennis court.
Four hoops have been moved from Oak Pavilion to the Columbia College tennis courts, so the basketball team can have its basketball class twice a week. Given the fact that there were talks about whether there would even be a basketball season in 2020-21, Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt is thrilled with the new accommodations.
“Early on, the concern was if we were going to even have athletics,” Hoyt said. “There was no talk on the direction, although I think there were some closed-door conversations that were had and that probably went back-and-forth. Ultimately, when I had a meeting with our president (Santanu Bandyopadhyay), he assured me that he was completely supportive of it (athletics). Ideally, we’d like to be in the gym, but we didn’t want to start with a potential greater risk. We wanted to start with a lower risk and move up as time went on.”
Not only are there four basketball hoops on the tennis courts, but weights have been moved into the area for athletes to use. Hoyt’s basketball players have basketball class twice a week and sports conditioning two days a week. As much as he’d like to have his team working out in the normal weight room or shooting inside Oak Pavilion, Hoyt knows how fortunate he is that his team even has a place to play.
“I think the setup is great,” Hoyt said. “Anything that we can do as a group together is going to be a win. There’s a variety of people right now, especially in our state, who have to pivot and make adjustments based on the current conditions. I’m extremely happy with how this is and that’s nothing compared to being somewhere there’s so much support for what we are doing.”
Just because his team will be practicing outside, doesn’t mean that precautions won’t still be taken. Each day, students and student-athletes must fill out a questionnaire on an app that asks them if they are having any symptoms of COVID-19. Hoyt will also have a hardcopy of questions that each player will answer daily. Players must wear masks while going to and from the courts, although they can ditch the masks while playing.
As much as Hoyt would like to get started with his team, he has to wait a little longer. One final rule for athletes is dependent on where each is traveling from; they might have to quarantine for 14 days before going to school. And because most of Hoyt’s players are from out of town, he’s waiting for those 14 days to be concluded.
“Anyone who came into the area from what is considered a hot spot – which is essentially everywhere – they are in quarantine for 14 days,” Hoyt said. “Those individuals are in the process of doing that right now. And when that time is up, we will be out here and starting instruction for the class.”
When the team does arrive in full, not all the players will get to run drills with one another. The players will be expected to social distance unless they live together. Typically, between three and five players room together, so Hoyt’s roster of 14 will have plenty of space between the four, half-court areas.
But even when all 14 players are ready to go on the tennis courts, Hoyt won’t be running a normal practice. He’s using this time to get his players used to not only him as a coach, but each other as teammates.
“It’s not a typical practice,” Hoyt said. “It’s non-traditional. It’s more about skill development and going over details, which is very important. But it’s not going to be five-on-five or full-court, up and down. We are not going to be doing that at this moment. If things progress that way, then ultimately, we’ll be back in the gym doing that. As of right now, that’s not how we are operating.”
Hoyt has not seen many of his returning players since the final game of the 2019-20 season in early March. The veteran coach is looking forward to reuniting with his old players and seeing what his new players can do.
“It’s great to have guys back and get back to some sort of normalcy, any way you can do that,” Hoyt said. “For us, this is the way we are doing it. I think it’ll be a win for everybody. I’m excited about the challenges; I don’t think it’s a negative. I think we are going to grow and be better for it.”
Columbia is coming off its best season under Hoyt and because of that, the expectations for 2020-21 are extremely high. Hoyt hopes that the time that his team spends on the tennis courts will be a bonding experience and will help them further on down the road.
“The relationship with one another is going to be the core of everything,” Hoyt said. “If these guys can grow together and we can work together and they can build that bond, they are going to be better in the future, no matter what comes our way. It’s a huge leg-up being able to have these guys here, because we don’t know what is going to come down the road and there is so much uncertainty. The stronger their relationships, the more likely everyone is to stick together and have everyone’s back. Right now, that’s going to be as important as it’s ever been.”