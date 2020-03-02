Calaveras baseball suffers two one-run losses to begin 2020 campaign

The Calaveras High School baseball team suffered two tough one-run losses to begin the 2020 season. On Friday afternoon, Calaveras lost to the Dixon Rams 3-2 in San Andreas and then lost to the Escalon Cougars 1-0 on the road the following day.
In the home loss to Dixon, Calaveras struck first with a run in the first inning, as Logan Herring scored from second following an infield error. Calaveras starting pitcher Andy Rios threw four innings of scoreless ball, but Dixon scored three times in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, Calaveras got an RBI off the bat of Dean Habbestad with two outs. The tying run was stranded at second base and the game was called due to darkness.
On the mound, Rios threw 4.1 innings, giving up three hits, two runs and striking out two. Habbestad pitched one inning of relief.
The following day, Calaveras fell to Escalon 1-0 behind a strong pitching performance from Karson Cook. Escalon got one run in the bottom of the third, which turned out to be all it would need. Cook took the loss, but only gave up the one run on four hits while striking out five in five innings of work.
At the plate, Calaveras only got three hits and wasn’t able to capitalize on six walks. Rios doubled, while Jameson Harvey and Woody Gardina singled in the loss.
Calaveras (0-2) will face Golden Valley on the road at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.
Junior varsity
Calaveras lost to Dixon 8-4 Friday afternoon. Gus Tofanellie led the offense with a triple and Chance Brooks doubled. Against Escalon, Calaveras picked up the win by scoring in the top of the seventh.