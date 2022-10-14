Scoring goals was an issue for Bret Harte in 11-2 defeat

Heading into Thursday’s matchup with the El Dorado Cougars, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was averaging over 11 goals per game. The fewest number of goals the Bullfrogs had previously scored in a contest was five.
But when Bret Harte and El Dorado squared off for the second time in Mother Lode League play, hitting the back of the net was an issue that cost the Bullfrogs greatly. Even behind a strong defensive effort, Bret Harte’s missing offense was too much to overcome, as the Bullfrogs lost to the Cougars 11-2 on Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp.
Even though her team was not able to defeat El Dorado, Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo believed her squad felt they played better in the rematch with the Cougars, as the first outing ended in a 15-5 defeat.
“I think overall they were happy with the way they played,” Rugo said. “We did better this time than the last time we played El Dorado. We were especially happy with our defense in the first three quarters of the game.”
El Dorado scored four goals in the first quarter, which is the most it would score in any quarter. The final Cougar goal was scored just seconds before the buzzer sounded, which was a difficult way to end the first quarter for the Bullfrogs.
Not only did Bret Harte score in the opening seven minutes, but it also suffered a number of shot clock violations, which also happened in the second quarter.
“We’ve been trying to work on slowing things down and setting up plays a little more,” Rugo said. “We are still figuring out how to manage the shot clock time and getting set up and not letting us run out of time.”
El Dorado scored within the first 30 seconds of the second quarter to extend its lead to 5-1. A goal wasn’t scored again until 1:26 to play before halftime when Bret Harte’s Zoe Ruggieri found the back of the net with an assist from Kaylee Kautz. Ruggieri scored what turned out to be Bret Harte’s final goal of the game with 12 seconds left in the quarter on a penalty shot, which cut El Dorado’s lead to 5-2. Once again, the Cougars scored right before the final buzzer sounded and at the midway point, El Dorado led 6-2.
In the opening 14 minutes of the game, El Dorado’s swarming defense made taking an open shot difficult for the Bullfrogs. In the final two quarters, the Bullfrogs had more shooting opportunities, but a number of shots weren’t stopped by the Cougar goalie, rather by the side or the top of the goal.
“I think that is one of the most frustrating things for them when things like that happen,” Rugo said. “They actually get a shot and it’s so close and they don’t make it and I think that’s the hardest thing for them to deal with at this point.”
For the second quarter in a row, Bret Harte’s defense limited El Dorado to only two goals. Senior goalie Jasmine Zausch had a strong outing and recorded eight saves. With the impressive play of the defense, Bret Harte trailed just 8-2 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We are getting stronger and are getting some more endurance,” Rugo said about her defense. “Keeping up with the other team has also been something that we’ve been working on. Overall, I think we played really well defensively today, even though we did get tired at the end of the game.”
The Cougars scored three times in the fourth quarter and the Bret Harte offense was once again held without a goal and El Dorado left Angels Camp with the 11-2 victory.
Ruggieri scored both of Bret Harte’s goals and Kautz recorded the only assist in the loss. Bret Harte (2-5 Mother Lode League) has three games remaining in the regular season. On Oct. 18, the Bullfrogs will host Union Mine and two days later will take on Sonora on the road. Bret Harte ends its season against Amador on Oct. 25 in Angels Camp.
