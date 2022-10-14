Scoring goals was an issue for Bret Harte in 11-2 defeat
Heading into Thursday’s matchup with the El Dorado Cougars, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was averaging over 11 goals per game. The fewest number of goals the Bullfrogs had previously scored in a contest was five.

But when Bret Harte and El Dorado squared off for the second time in Mother Lode League play, hitting the back of the net was an issue that cost the Bullfrogs greatly. Even behind a strong defensive effort, Bret Harte’s missing offense was too much to overcome, as the Bullfrogs lost to the Cougars 11-2 on Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp.

