Coaches Corner: Jeremy Malamed

Jeremy Malamed has been the head of Calaveras’ girls’ basketball program since the 2014-15 season. During that time, Calaveras has collected one Mother Lode League title along with 105 total wins and 47 league victories. In 2019, Calaveras was one game away from reaching the section championship and won a CIF State Division V playoff game.
With his ties to Southern California, Malamed is an avid Los Angeles Dodger and USC Trojan fan, although with his daughter, Gabriella, now a freshman at Arizona State University, he may have a new favorite Pac 12 school.
Get to know Jeremy Malamed
Hometown: Valley Springs (born in Van Nuys)
High School: Montclair Prep
College: University of Southern California, San Diego
Favorite food: “Too many good things out there to choose one, but my favorite meal of the year is chorizo and eggs on Christmas morning.”
Favorite dessert: Black and White cookie from Bea’s Bakery
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things” and “Ozark”
Favorite movie: “Fantastic Mr. Fox”
Favorite band: Grateful Dead
Are you superstitious? “Yes, not quite as obsessive-compulsive about it as I used to be, but definitely.”
First paying job: “A counselor at a baseball camp.”
First car: 1987 Hyundai Excel (stick shift!)
Guilty pleasure: “Late night ‘Family Guy’”
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I once won the Calaveras Grape Stomp.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “My oldest son, who is now a sophomore in high school, may finally be able to beat me in one-on-one.”
What’s some advice you’d give to your high school self? “A thick head of hair is fleeting, don’t wear a hat so much.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? Yes
High school celebrity crush: Vanna White
Dinner with anyone in history: “My family; they’re smart, funny, creative and relatively drama-free. Those are my people.”
Worst first date: “All of them. I was always introverted and a little awkward.”
Favorite thing about coaching: “When a kid buys in; invests time and effort into making themselves better and is fully engaged in the team.”