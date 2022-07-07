Not even conspiracy theories can explain golf scores

After nearly a month of individual competition, senior golfers returned to team play in a game of scramble on June 27 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Conspiracy theories were rampant as one team claimed lasers from Italy misdirected their shots off course, while another insisted their scorecard had been altered by mysterious forces which changed their real score. There was no proof for either of these claims.
Things became so absurd that when the team of Dillon, Lourenco, and Hart asked where the card of the best-looking team should be turned in, the team of Luna, Watkins, Polk, and Stockeland declared they had already turned theirs in. This caused Dillon’s team to pool their funds and buy mirrors for these guys.
Based on how some teams were stacked with better players, the hands-down favorite to win this event did just that, although they were surprisingly tied by another group. Former club champ Roger Ladd, former white and gold tee champ Harry Kious, solid Cliff Howard, and longest senior member Jon Foucrault blasted their way to victory. However, out of nowhere, the great Orv Pense, tenacious Mike Pisano, Bill Gylling, and retired contractor Jack Cox shared first-place money with these other bandits. Someone once made a joke about a roof Cox built but he didn’t laugh, as it went right over his head. All these gentlemen now have their pictures in the post office.
Two other groups tied for third. Newly crowned club champ Alan Couchman and red tee champ Roger La Fleur led the way as Ray Delarosa and Ken Jones rode their coattails. They were tied by former acoustics businessman David Dean, who prefers a quiet group, as he teamed with Frank Elizondo and Jimmie Fields.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 2, that Robert Bradley devil confiscated all the money as he was the sole golfer to hit the green. From the golds, Elizondo narrowly squeaked past Ron Huckaby for first. David Bockman used his sleek new golf cart to beat out Earl Watkins for first from the reds.
In the contest from No. 13 from the whites, who else but Bradley gained first. He was followed by Louis Luna, whose game was not as smoking hot as normal on this day. From the golds, Pense placed first with the shot-of-the-day (3 feet, 10 inches) as stylish Norm Miley, wearing his spiffy new hat, took second. Miley was a bit upset by a previous article which made fun of his hat. His horse, however, did write the author a thank you note.
From the reds, Foucrault pulled off another miracle to take first as Carlos Lourenco surprised himself by taking second.