Are superstitions to blame for teams’ victory dry spells?

The sporting world is filled with superstitions.
From not stepping on the baseline when walking onto a baseball field and wearing a specific sock, to a place on the bench and chewing a favorite piece of gum, there’s no shortage of superstitions.
Sports are also filled with curses. To believe in curses is up to the individual, but for the majority of sports fans, they believe in some sort of curse. From the curse of the Billy goat, to the Madden curse, sports fans will point to anything to justify why their team isn’t or hasn’t won.
It’s easy to look at the famous curses and say, “That’s only with professional sports, there’s nothing like that around here.” That might not be the case. Perhaps Calaveras County has a curse that has been strong for 20 years and it all has to do with a brick wall.
Famous curses
Sometimes a curse can be the whole identity of a team. The Chicago Cubs went over 100 years without winning a World Series (until 2016), and since 1945, many believed the Cubbies’ bad luck was because of a barnyard animal.
During the 1945 World Series, the Cubs took on the Detroit Tigers, and longtime Cubs fan and owner of a Chicago bar, Billy Sianis, brought his pet goat to one of the games. Sianis had brought his goat to games before, but on this occasion, the stench of the goat made watching the game an unpleasant experience for those in the vicinity. Because of that, Wrigley Field employees asked him to leave with the goat. Upset and embarrassed, Sianis left the park and he later sent a telegram to the Cubs, stating that the club would never win a World Series again.
And with each passing year, the curse of the goat became stronger and stronger. In 1989, the Cubs had a chance to reach the World Series, but lost to the San Francisco Giants, thanks to Will Clark reading the lips of Greg Maddux, thus knowing what pitch was about to be thrown. Clark hit a grand slam which helped the Giants win the opening game of the series. The Cubs also got close in 2003, but the infamous Steve Bartman foul-ball play proved the curse of the Billy goat was still alive, as the Cubs lost to the Marlins in seven games. Chicago broke the curse in 2016 when it beat Cleveland to win its first World Series since 1908.
In the NFL, fans believe in the Madden cover curse. Being selected as the cover athlete for the Madden Football video game franchise is an honor, but, it turns out, can also be a curse. There are plenty of examples of a football player having a down season, getting injured, or having his career come to an end after being placed on the cover of the Madden game.
Here are some examples of the Madden curse: Michael Vick (2004), arrested for dog fighting; Donovan McNabb (2006), had his season cut short because of a groin injury; Vince Young (2008), retired in 2011 after only six years in the league; Odell Beckham Jr. (2016), got traded to Cleveland, which is a curse in itself; and finally, Peyton Hillis (2012), who, aside from one year, had a forgettable career.
And perhaps the most notorious curse was the curse of the Bambino. In 1919, the Boston Red Sox sold Babe Ruth to their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, for $125,000. For 86 years, the Red Sox didn’t win a World Series, while the Yankees won 26 of them. During that stretch, Boston reached the fall classic four times and lost each of those series in seven games.
But in 2004, the curse was lifted when the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals, knocked off Boston in the 1946 and 1967 series. And to make it even more fitting, the final out was made by Cardinal shortstop Edgar Renteria, who wore No. 3, the same number that was worn by Ruth.
The Curse of the wall
When it comes to big games in Calaveras County, there’s only one game that deserves that title. Each year, Bret Harte and Calaveras meet on the gridiron. The battle is labeled as, “The Big Game.” Calaveras leads the series by a large margin of 68-21-4, which began in 1929 with Calaveras beating the Bullfrogs twice (20-0 and 12-6).
Bret Harte has not topped its county rivals in two decades. And while there can be many arguments made as to why the rivalry has been so lopsided in the past 20 years, the answer may in fact be because of a curse.
In 1999, Bret Harte went to Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas and knocked off Calaveras 19-6. The victory was the first for the Bullfrogs on Calaveras’ home soil since 1985 and gave Bret Harte a share of the Mother Lode League title. Bret Harte got to take the coveted “Bell” with it back to Angels Camp, where it stayed for only a year before being taken back by Calaveras, where it has remained ever since.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bret Harte scored 13 unanswered points before halftime, with a 60-yard fumble recovery by Josh Sherrow for a score and a 71-yard touchdown run by Mike Gibson. Trailing 13-0, Calaveras scored in the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Chris Zahniser to B.J. Moreno to cut the deficit to 13-6. The Bullfrogs clinched the win with a fourth-quarter, 9-yard score from Sherrow.
Following the Bret Harte victory, an act took place that may have changed everything for the Bullfrog football program. On the home side of Frank Meyer Field, a brick retaining wall holds up the hillside. And on the northwest corner of the wall, near the shot-put area, you can still see the remains of a spray painted “19-6.” The retaining wall was tagged with the final score and it has been there for 20 years.
Now, maybe the spray-painted wall means nothing, or it’s the reason why the Bullfrogs have been unable to beat Calaveras in two decades. Since the wall was tagged, Bret Harte is 0-20 against Calaveras and has only lost a game by eight points or less three times. In that stretch, Bret Harte has lost to Calaveras by a score of 764-273 for an average of 38.2-13.65.
Bret Harte was close to beating Calaveras in 2003 (lost 27-20), 2011 (lost 35-33) and 2016 (lost 27-26). In 2016, the Bullfrogs were close to beating Calaveras after Bret Harte took a 26-20 lead with a 69-yard pass from Ryan Kraft to Bucky Sewell. But with 28 seconds to play, Calaveras quarterback Kyle Byrd scored, and a PAT gave Calaveras the 1-point lead and the win.
So, is a spray-painted wall the reason why Bret Harte has not beaten Calaveras in 20 years? Was a goat the reason for the Cubs not winning a World Series in 108 years, or the Babe Ruth trade something to point at for Boston’s championship dry spell?
Are curses real? Probably not. But, then again, until proven otherwise, it’ll remain something to think about.