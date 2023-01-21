Dome sweet dome: Columbia continues to be tough to beat on home hardwood

When the Columbia College Claim Jumpers play on their home floor, they aren’t unbeatable, but it’s pretty close.
Since the 2017-18 season, the Jumpers are 58-7 when playing at Oak Pavilion and in 2022-23, Columbia is 8-0. Perhaps there was no better time for the Jumpers to play on their home court than after suffering a disappointing 62-55 overtime road loss to Porterville on Wednesday evening.
With the home fans behind them, the Claim Jumpers got back into the win column and stayed undefeated this season at home with an 83-62 victory over West Hills Lemoore on Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“I think it’s the dome,” Columbia sophomore Aurrion Harris said about why the Jumpers play so well at home. “There’s just luck in the dome and the crowd is always amazing here.”
On a night that Columbia improved to 3-2 in the Central Valley Conference standings, Harris had one of his most productive games of the season. After scoring just four points in the first half, Harris exploded for 20 points in the final 20 minutes, which included draining three shots from behind the arc and going 3 for 4 from the free throw line.
The performance Harris had against Lemoore is what Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt has been waiting to see from his veteran player.
“He can do this every night to a degree,” Hoyt said. “I’m just really happy for him. He’s put in a lot of work and any season is going to have its ups and downs and he’s been going through it. So, to see him on a high tonight was great and everyone was excited for him.”
Columbia has yet to lose back-to-back games this season, which is a big reason why the Jumpers are 15-4. Being able to bounce back after a loss shows that the Jumpers don’t dwell on the negatives and are able to refocus on what’s ahead.
“It’s just important to wake up the next day and give it your all to be your best,” Hoyt said. “Tomorrow, we are going to have to prepare for a short turnaround for Monday. Every game is short lived at this point of the season because you are trying to get to your best by February. Although you want to win your games, you have to win at your practices, too. I know it may sound corny, but you have to be good every day to get this thing right.”
Columbia had no problem scoring in the first half, but it seemed as if every time the Jumpers started to pick up some steam, Lemoore got right back into the thick of things with a 3-point basket. The road squad hit six shots from downtown in the first half, which kept them in the game.
The Jumpers used eight points from freshman Jordan Worthy, six points from sophomore Daniel Rico and five points from both freshman Kobe Nunes and sophomore Marques Sales to help give the Jumpers a 35-32 lead at halftime.
The second half belonged to Harris. The 6-foot-3 guard scored the majority of his points in the paint, either after rebounding his own shot or putting back a missed shot from a teammate. Late in the second half, Columbia went on a 12-2 run and Harris was responsible for nine of those points. With Harris scoring 20 points in the second half, the Jumpers were able to get some major separation from Lemoore on the scoreboard.
“The first half is always going to be neck-and-neck just until you get the feel for the game,” Harris said. “We started feeling it in the second half and came out with the threes and once we got the momentum, we just took off.”
Columbia outscored Lemoore 48-30 in the final 20 minutes and cruised to a 21-point victory.
Harris finished the night with a game-high 24 points; sophomore Keshawn Hall scored two points; Nunes scored eight; Kai Jordan scored six; freshman Elijah Yee scored three; Ahmad Jeffries scored nine; Rico finished with 12 points; Sales scored nine; Worthy scored eight; and freshman Parker Tuttle scored two points in the 83-62 victory.
After five conference games, Hoyt isn’t worried about having suffered two losses. While there was a time in his career where he would be trying to figure out what one more loss would do to possible playoff seedings, the veteran coach focuses more on getting better as a team one day at a time and not worrying about anything more than just the next game on the schedule.
“We are trying to be our best and if that ends us at the top of the conference or the bottom of the conference or in the middle of the conference, well, it is what it is,” Hoyt said. “If we get to the state tournament, whatever seed we get, that's just what we’ll be at that point. I don’t look ahead at all. I used to, but at this point, I don’t even look at what other teams in our conference are doing. It’s all just about our guys.”
As long as the Jumpers continue to play inside of Oak Pavilion, they’ll be tough to beat.
“It’s a special place, man,” Hoyt said. “There’s nothing like it and they know it. We’d like to play all of our games here, but we can’t. It’s the home cooking.”